Adidas’ "BRA REVOLUTION" unveils their most exclusive range of sports bras yet!

Women’s needs being historically underserved when it comes to sportswear designed for the female form, today adidas unveils its extensive new sports bra collection. After undergoing extensive research, development and multiple testing stages. With studies showing breasts can undergo damaging skin stretch without the right bra, and widespread dissatisfaction amongst every day and elite athletes that is hindering performance and participation in sport, the collection comprises of 43 new styles across 18 product franchises.

adidas is committed to driving its innovation forward to better serve the needs of female athletes, making their ‘Impossible Possible’ in sport. As part of this, adidas worked closely with leading breast biomechanics research institute, University of Portsmouth, who found that if breasts are not properly supported during running, they experience the same G force as an F1 driver and could undergo potentially damaging skin stretch. Meanwhile, unsupported breasts can move up to 19cm during star jumps and nearly half (46%) of schoolgirls who were surveyed reported their breasts affected their participation in sports.

Using these insights, adidas set out to redefine its current offering and create a range of sports bras that deliver added comfort and better fit, enabling more female athletes to participate in sport and experience the benefits it brings. Using the latest material and design innovations, the new collection features Everyday bras designed for lounging and gentle movement, Studio bras for yoga, Pilates and other low-to-mid intensity activity, Train bras designed to provide enhanced support during HIIT classes and more intense sport or training, and Run bras that offer the highest level of breast support in the collection. Available in an extensive and inclusive size range to help more athletes experience sports without restraint, key pieces include:

· COREFLOW LUXE STUDIO MEDIUM SUPPORT BRA: Using new adidas adisoft fabric the sleek and bonded seam finish enables a comfort first fit and feel whilst in the studio. Inspired by ballet wear, the seams allow athletes to experience a full range of motionwhilst also ensuring full coverage and support, moving wih the body through every twist and turn.

· POWERIMPACT LUXE TRAINING MEDIUM SUPPORT BRA: With a high neck finish, the bra offers extra coverage and medium support through a wide range of movement. The innovative design includes a quick release front opening for instant relief as lungs expand during exercise. The subtle front opening also provides air flow in high sweat zones, whilst new adidas adiflex fabric ensures a smooth fit and feel with the clean edges also designed to help reduce chafing over long training sessions.

· FAST IMPACT LUXE RUN HIGH SUPPORT BRA: Designed to provide high support whilst running, the bra includes 360 adjustability allowing athletes full control over required fit. The wrapped design helps distribute weight evenly for a secure feel, whilst the smooth flat seaming design along the interior and armholes help prevent chafing. adidas’ new absorbent adiform fabric also provides a cool to the touch finish, whilst AEROREADY technology helps manages moisture in a range of conditions.

Speaking on the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India said “We are here to serve a powerful and diverse community of women. Driven by this commitment, and after years of research, testing and insights, we bring to you the “Bra Revolution”. We have reinvented the way we design and create sports bras to launch our most comprehensive and inclusive collection till date. With this, we will cater to women of all body-types and hope that they experience the benefits of added support, a better fit, and are not be held back when engaged in the sports they love.”

Speaking on the launch, Mirabai Chanu, Brand Ambassador, Brand adidas, India said said “A sports-bra is the most critical selection for all women when they train. The right sports bra has a significant impact on women, not just physically but also mentally. Being an athlete, I cannot emphasize enough on how liberating the bra revolution products have been for me, be it cardio, running or strength training, the varied product range, has got me covered.”

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:36 PM IST