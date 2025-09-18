Abhay Deol Reveals How 'Tratak Meditation' Helps Him Stay Grounded: Know How This Ancient Practice Benefits Your Well-Being

Actor Abhay Deol recently opened up about his wellness journey in a candid conversation with astrologer and life coach Jai Madaan. The star, known for his unconventional choices both on and off screen, shared that he has been consistent with meditation for the past few years.

Speaking about his daily practice, Abhay revealed that one of his preferred techniques is Tratak meditation, also known as candle gazing. He uses a ghee lamp during this ritual. “My focus is not on avoiding blinks. It’s about stillness, concentration, observing, and grounding myself before starting the day,” he explained.

What is Tratak meditation?

Tratak (or Trāṭaka) is an ancient yogic meditation technique described in Hatha Yoga Pradipika and referenced in the Patanjali Yoga Sutras, involves focusing one’s gaze on a single point or flame without distraction. that involves gazing steadily at a fixed point, most commonly the flame of a candle or lamp. Traditionally, a ghee lamp is recommended, as ghee (clarified butter) is believed in Ayurveda to purify the atmosphere and calm the mind.

Unlike regular meditation where eyes are closed, in Tratak the eyes remain open and fixed on the flame, which eventually leads to deep inner focus and clarity.

Benefits of Tratak meditation

Experts from yoga and Ayurveda highlight several scientifically supported and traditional benefits of Tratak practice:

-Improves Concentration & Memory: Gazing at a single point trains the mind to stay focused, which is useful for students and professionals alike.

-Reduces Stress & Anxiety: The calming effect of observing the flame can lower restlessness and overthinking.

-Strengthens Eyesight: Some practitioners report improved vision and reduced eye strain over time.

-Promotes Inner Stillness: It helps cultivate mindfulness, self-awareness, and a deeper sense of peace.

-Supports Better Sleep: Regular practice may relax the nervous system, aiding those with insomnia or disturbed sleep.

Should everyone practice Tratak daily?

While Tratak is considered safe for most people, yoga experts recommend starting gradually, just a few minutes at a time, and avoiding overstrain to the eyes. People with severe eye conditions or mental health concerns should consult a specialist before adopting it as a daily habit.

According to yoga teachers, 5–10 minutes of Tratak in the morning or evening can be enough for beginners. With practice, one may extend the duration, but comfort and consistency are more important than pushing too hard.