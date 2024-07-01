Aarav Group Leaders Shri Nitin & Shrimati Reena Tiwari Honor Sanatan Values In Anniversary Celebration

Mumbai: Business tycoon Shri Nitin Tiwari, Group Chairman of Aarav Group, and Shrimati Reena Tiwari, CEO of Aarav Group, celebrated their wedding anniversary with a traditional ceremony that honored Sanatan Dharma values.

The anniversary celebration began with a Vedic ritual, seeking blessings from the divine and paying homage to their ancestors. The sacred fire ceremony, or havan, featured the chanting of ancient mantras, creating a spiritual and reverent atmosphere. Agni, the fire deity, symbolized the eternal nature of their marital commitments.The celebration exemplified a beautiful confluence of tradition, spirituality, heartfelt joy and embodied the principles that have guided Tiwari and his family for generations.

Emphasizing the core principles of Sanatan Dharma—duty, righteousness, and devotion—Shri Nitin and Shrimati Reena Tiwari reaffirmed their marital vows. This act underscored the importance of maintaining relationships with mutual respect, support, and spiritual growth.

The event was a community gathering that highlighted the rich heritage of the Sanatan Dharma demonstrating the relevance of tradition and spiritual growth in today's fast-paced world. Shri Nitin Tiwari and his family set an example of living a life rooted in cultural heritage while embracing modern dynamics.