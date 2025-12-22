 Swara Bhaskar & Husband Fahad Share Tips On Wedding Planning: Say, 'Party Honi Chahiye But Don't Go Overboard'
Swara Bhaskar & Husband Fahad Share Tips On Wedding Planning: Say, 'Party Honi Chahiye But Don't Go Overboard'

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad shared honest wedding and marriage advice, urging couples to avoid overspending, stay present, and prioritise meaningful moments over Instagram perfection. They stressed choosing a good photographer, giving marriage time to grow, travelling together, and openly discussing family planning early, focusing on emotional connection rather than grand celebrations

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad |

With the wedding season in full bloom, celebrity couples are increasingly opening up about what truly matters beyond the glitter and grandeur. Actor Swara Bhaskar and her husband, political activist Fahad Ahmad, recently shared refreshingly honest advice on weddings and married life, wisdom shaped by their own experiences and missteps. Their candid take is a reality check for couples planning to tie the knot.

Keep the wedding simple, not stressful

One of Swara Bhaskar’s strongest messages was about resisting unnecessary expenses. Emphasising emotional value over extravagance, she told Radio Mirchi Plus, “Kharcha mat karo. Yaar dost hone chahiye, party honi chahiye, but don’t go overboard.” According to her, a wedding should feel joyful, not financially draining. Industry experts also echo this sentiment, noting that intimate weddings often lead to more meaningful memories and less post-wedding stress.

Choose your photographer wisely

Reflecting on a humorous yet telling mistake, Swara revealed that while their friends got stunning professional portraits, their own candid photos didn’t quite hit the mark. “Only our candid shots came out horribly,” she joked. Her takeaway? Invest in a skilled photographer and clearly communicate expectations, especially if candid moments matter to you.

Be present, not busy on Instagram

In the age of wedding reels and viral moments, Swara offered practical digital-age advice. “If you really want to post reels, designate this duty to a specific person,” she said, adding that couples should hand over social media responsibilities to someone else. The goal is simple: stay present and enjoy your own wedding instead of curating it online.

Marriage needs time and space

Fahad Ahmad stressed the importance of slowing down after marriage. “Accha time spend karo, ghoomne jao, ek doosre ko explore karo, travel karo,” he advised. Swara added that even long-term couples should give themselves “1–2 years after marriage to truly understand the relationship.” Relationship experts agree that this adjustment phase is crucial for emotional bonding.

Lastly, Swara highlighted the importance of open conversations around family planning. Discussing future goals early, she believes, helps avoid misunderstandings later and builds mutual respect.

