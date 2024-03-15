Aalia Bhatt Birthday: Dumb Or A Witty Genius? 7 Life-Lessons From Our 'Patakha Guddi'

Aalia Bhatt has been a screen crush for the masses with her innocent gestures and incredible acting in blockbuster Bollywood films like 'Udata Punjab', 'Razi' 'Dear Zindagi', 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Highway', 'Gully Boy', 'Kalank' and more.

Born on March 15, 1993, Aalia Bhatt is celebrating her 31th birthday with her partner Ranbir Kapoor and little princess Raha, but despite having a strong family background, her journey was not a cakewalk.

Citizens and netizens have been roasting and trolling her presence with half-cooked, polarized visions and stereotypical behaviour towards female actresses.

But just like the reel-life 'Patakha Guddi' from 'Highway', she is not afraid of being truly offensive to prove her worth and to take risks to emerge as a muse of her own in real-life scenarios.

Life Lessons From Aalia Bhatt:

1) Ignore Negative Remarks

In an episode of 'Koffee With Karan', Aalia has been severely criticized for a wrong answer and for not knowing name of the Indian president. But even after the poor sense of humour, horrible criticism, and negative remarks on a national and international scale, she never stopped or looked back.

She has been included in 'Forbes India's Top 100 Celebrities' and awarded the 'Time 100 Impact Award (2022)', the 'National Film Award', and 6 'Filmfare Awards'.

2) Start Early

She lost 16 kg for her debut film, Student of the Year (2012), at the tender age of 17. The gleaming mountains of fame prove that being an early bird is not a bad thing. When you start earlier than usual, you can walk better than ordinary.

3) Be Bold

Through critically appreciated movies like 'Udta Punjab', 'Razi', 'Gully-Boy' 'Gangubai Kathaiawadi' and 'Highway', she has proved her capabilities again and again.

Aalia is never afraid to step into innovative assignments and to use art as a medium to unleash the reality of the world.

4) Polish Your Talent, And Don't Stop

The Bollywood trends have changed a lot since 2012, but the enthusiasm and unwavering resolution still spark with the same light.

In Bollywood, where actresses start vanishing from dais after marriage, she is not just super active but also contributing to the visual world of stories.