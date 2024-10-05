A Cholesterol Regulator Emerges as Potential Treatment for Depression and Anxiety, Says Study

Canva

Scientists have discovered that a cholesterol regulator known as LXRß (liver X receptor beta) might help treat mental health issues like depression and anxiety. LXRß is typically known for its role in managing cholesterol and inflammation, but new research suggests it could be important in brain function and mental health as well.

In a review published in the journal Brain Medicine, researchers Dr. Xiaoyu Song from the University of Houston and Professor Jan-Ake Gustafsson from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden explored the potential of LXRß in treating neuropsychiatric disorders. Their findings reveal that this receptor plays a key role in protecting the central nervous system, as seen in studies on rodent models.

Dr. Song explained that, if these findings can be applied to humans, LXRß might become a new target for treating disorders like depression and anxiety. In female mice, for example, a lack of LXRß leads to anxious behavior and difficulty responding to stress. However, activating this receptor in a part of the brain called the amygdala can help reduce anxiety by balancing brain activity.

In addition to its potential to relieve anxiety, LXRß also seems to regulate the growth of new brain cells and improve cognitive abilities, which could be useful in treating depression. The review also looked into its possible links to autism spectrum disorder (ASD), suggesting that cholesterol metabolism and brain development could be connected to ASD symptoms.

Professor Gustafsson emphasized that this discovery shows how deeply interconnected biological systems are. The research challenges scientists to think about mental health in a more holistic way, considering how different parts of the body and brain work together. However, the researchers note that more studies and clinical trials are needed to see if drugs targeting LXRß can effectively treat mental health disorders in humans.