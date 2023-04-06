A bar of soap under your bed sheets? Here's why you should also try it

We have all heard putting knife under our pillow to avoid nightmares, or sleeping on the left side of the bed, sleeping with dreamcatcher, keeping a mini doll under a pillow, and many more. The recent one is keeping a bar of soap under your sheets before bedtime. But this isn't a superstition. It is used a remedy to treat Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS) and this can help you sleep without disturbance.

Why Lavender soap?

Recently, during a western TV show, a doctor spoke about the strange cure for restless legs syndrome that can be treated with a soap bar. And it really seems to work: putting soap under your sheets, and specifically, lavender soap.

The lavender, in general has calming effects and when a lavender soap is placed between your sheets, at your feet every evening, the spasms and cramps decrease and your legs feel much calmer! Interesting and worth a try right?

Though, it hasn't been proven scientifically, many people indicate that it really works. During the TV show some women reported to have used this remedy and had worked. However, it has to be a lavender soap because a normal soap bar doesn't work.

What is RSL?

Restless legs syndrome or RLS, is a sleep disorder which demands an uncontrollable urge to move the lower legs. It is usually worse in the evening and at night, especially when you want to rest. This eases out and shows no symptoms when you are moving. This makes it difficult to fall asleep. Jitters in the legs, an irresistible urge to move them, and not being able to rest are some of the symptoms which decrease when the legs move. These symptoms get worse at night. And if you are recognising these symptoms then you may be dealing with RLS.

Causes of RSL

Though, the cause of RLS is unknown, it is probably due to a disturbance of nerve cells in the brain which control movement and reflexes. This condition can be hereditary and sometimes, it is due to low iron levels or a side effect of other chronic diseases such as kidney failure or diabetes.