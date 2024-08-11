78th Independence Day: Major P. Tuhinikar Choudary Shares Insights From His Distinguished Career

As we celebrate Independence Day, Major P. Tuhinikar Choudary’s journey stands as a powerful reminder of dedication, discipline, and visionary leadership in shaping the future of India. From his roots in a distinguished military family to founding the Institute for Democratic & Economic Affairs (IDEAz), Major Choudary’s contributions reflect a deep commitment to his nation’s progress and sovereignty. Major Choudary shares insights from his distinguished career, the founding of IDEAz, and his vision for India’s future.

How was your career in the military?

As a son of an Army Engineer Officer and a grandson of an Hony. Lt. and an MBE, it was a natural progression to aim for a military career. I was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers and underwent Field and Combat engineering training at the College of Military Engineering (CME). My postings included the Indo-Tibet/China border, the Royal Bhutan Army, and the Military Engineer Services at Secunderabad. However, later due to family circumstances, I had to leave the Army.

How has your military background influenced your approach to leadership and management in your entrepreneurial ventures?

Transitioning from military service to entrepreneurship in the power electronics startup industry taught me several key differences between the military and civilian sectors:

Work Ethic: In the civilian world, many people don’t value their work as much, often making commitments without following through. This contrasts sharply with the military, where honour, respect, and commitment are paramount.

Discipline: Civilian workplaces often lack discipline. Tasks get done, but only after much chasing and delays. In the military, discipline ensures efficiency and timely execution.

Punctuality: Time management is another major difference. Civilians often have a lax approach to punctuality, unlike the military where strict adherence to schedules is a given.

Overcoming these challenges involved maintaining my military values of discipline and reliability while learning to navigate and manage the civilian business landscape.

Who have been your biggest influences or mentors throughout your career, and why?

My journey has been shaped significantly by my experiences in the military, particularly through my training at institutions like the Indian Military College, the National Defence Academy, and the Indian Military Academy. These environments, along with my service in various units and roles, introduced me to leaders and instructors who instilled in me a strong sense of discipline, strategic thinking, and the importance of teamwork. My father and grandfather have been influential figures, guiding me with their wisdom and support. Their values and dedication to service have profoundly impacted my approach to both professional and personal life.

What motivated you to find the Institute for Democratic and Economic Affairs (IDEAz)? What is the Objective of IDEAz and Its Mission?

The inspiration to found IDEAz came from my desire to apply the discipline, strategic thinking, and problem-solving skills I learned in both the military and civilian sectors to recommend solutions to India’s problems. Observing panel discussions on news channels, I noticed gaps in expertise among commentators. I analysed national challenges and developed practical papers outlining actionable ideas. The positive response led me to establish IDEAz to promote democracy by highlighting the economic foundations of every life choice and advocating for freedom of choice through democratic principles.

Read Also How Indian designers and weavers are having their moment on the international fashion scene

Can you describe some of the most significant challenges IDEAz has addressed since its inception?

IDEAz has tackled various significant challenges, including:

Advocating for electoral reforms to ensure more qualified and ethical candidates.

Addressing currency valuation by proposing the use of India’s vast gold and silver reserves.

Promoting the conversion of post offices into banks to enhance financial accessibility.

Advocating the "Manthan" (Cooperative) attitude in relations with our neighbors.

Advocating for a practical language policy.

Through detailed research and practical solutions, IDEAz aims to influence public policy and foster a more informed and engaged citizenry.

What are some of the most impactful solutions or projects of IDEAz that have been executed?

Notable among IDEAz’s impactful solutions are:

The advocacy for demonetization.

GST implementation.

Care for the girl child.

Development of tribal areas.

Additionally, IDEAz focuses on raising awareness and providing solutions for electoral reforms, promoting discipline and commitment, and enhancing the understanding of India’s historical and cultural heritage.

What do you consider your most significant achievement to date, and why?

My most significant achievement to date is developing the Small Arms Weapon Simulator for the Indian Army, aimed at enhancing training efficiency and effectiveness. As the coordinator for the project, I ensured its successful execution, emphasizing innovation and precision in military training methodologies. Another important achievement was convincing the ABT transport company to recover and erect the Buddha statue in the Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad, guiding their team to deal with the many issues that arose during the project execution. These achievements stand out due to their direct impact on enhancing defence preparedness and operational readiness, and contributing to cultural heritage