74-Year-Old Employee's Emotional Resignation Letter Goes Viral: Netizens Say, 'We Got Your Back'

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of the iconic Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand, has announced his resignation, citing deep emotional conflict and frustration with parent company Unilever. In a public letter shared on social media platform X, Greenfield said he was leaving with a “broken heart” after nearly five decades of building the socially conscious ice cream giant alongside his partner, Ben Cohen.

“Muzzled” on social justice issues

Greenfield revealed that he felt “torn apart” because Ben & Jerry’s was no longer free to advocate for causes it has historically championed. According to him, Unilever, which acquired the company in 2000, has “silenced and sidelined” its activism to avoid political controversy. Cohen, who supported Greenfield’s decision, said his longtime friend was “emotionally torn apart” by the corporate restrictions.

A legacy of advocacy beyond ice cream

From climate change and fair trade to racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights, Ben & Jerry’s has long used its platform for activism. Greenfield emphasised in his resignation letter that the brand was “always about more than just ice cream” and was meant to spread love while inviting people to fight for equity and justice. He argued that this silencing comes at a time when civil rights, voting rights, women’s rights, immigrant rights, and LGBTQ+ protections are under attack in the United States.

The Unilever tension

Unilever purchased Ben & Jerry’s in 2000 but allowed it to retain a board of directors to guide its social mission. However, clashes have grown over the years. In 2021, for example, Ben & Jerry’s stopped sales in Israeli-occupied territories, sparking backlash and legal battles, and exposing the tension between corporate profit goals and activist commitments.

What’s next for Ben & Jerry’s?

Greenfield’s departure raises questions about the future of the brand’s activist spirit. While Unilever has previously promised to protect Ben & Jerry’s unique identity, critics argue that the company has increasingly limited its freedom to take strong stances. With Greenfield stepping away, consumers and advocacy groups alike will be watching closely to see whether the ice cream maker can continue its legacy of bold social justice work.

After Jerry's resignation went viral, netizens were seen supporting him. One user said, "Make a different ice cream. We’ll all buy it. We got your back! Let them have the name."

Another user said,"Dude I’d buy Jerry and Ben’s. Or Jen and Berrys or whatever you wanna call it. I like ice cream and I love what you stand for. F unilever."