7 things late comers want punctual people to understand

Once in a while, we all reach late for that one important appointment or a friendly get-to-ether. But there are some people, who are always late and have been labeled as late comers. They are on a calendar, but never on time. It's not only about five minutes late, but the habit of being chronically, annoyingly late. In fact, these are the people who always get wrong time for the meeting and then end up arriving on time. But there are a few things that most of us don't know about late comers. Here are seven things that every late comer wants punctual people to understand about them.

They respect your time but have trouble managing it

There are many reasons that people are late and it doesn't mean they are jerks. They try to manage too many things together. They also believe that they can get somewhere faster than they can. These people are multitaskers, and science has proved it. They find it easy to focus under pressure.

Labeling them late comers is not helping

Having them harp on their tardiness won't speed them up. In fact, it will slow them down. It will make them feel a little whimsical. In fact, locking people into labels and constantly pointing out their unpunctuality could create a self-fulfilling prophecy. This also gives them permission to run a little late because they believe they have this permission.

Late comers are annoyed with themselves

Yes, they also get annoyed when someone makes them wait. And also irritated when they do everything to reach on time and still fail. They know their fault and their good intentions but poor execution. They do know that the traffic on the roads will be bad but still fail to make it to get out of the door.

They don't feel good by being late

It is truly no fun to reach late. It makes them feel anxious and agitated. That' show they arrive and it's a worst feeling. While being late at work and meetings keep them always anxious about getting fired for non-discipline, they also live in panic for missing their flight. That really sucks.

They know the testing rule better than anyone

'Sorry, I will be there soon!' 'Stuck in traffic!' 'Almost there, sorry!' There are some of the common messages for all those who are late. For them, these messages are to buy some time. It's also a pre-apology. With their message, they allow you also to be late.

They don't like when others show up early

Late comers don't appreciate people who reach early for a function or a meeting. In fact, they find it rude. It's like reaching at a party that is scheduled to start at 7.

They don't judge you when you are late

Once in a while when the late comers reach on time, they won't be mad at the ones late for the meeting. They understand, and empathise. They understand that elevators get stuck and traffic surely plays a big role. They won't give you an eye roll when you are late but an understanding smirk.

Read Also Get addicted to these 12 habits and you will be unrecognisable in 2023