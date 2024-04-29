Why Is Turmeric A Must Have Spice? All You Need To Know About Medicinal Benefits

By: Amisha Shirgave | April 29, 2024
Turmeric is a super spice that has been used in India from centuries. It is mostly consumed for its multiple medicinal properties that boosts your health.
Turmeric has anti- inflammatory properties and can be used to treat burns and wounds.
Turmeric acts as a immunity booster. It has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral properties that protect you from infections. Doctors advise drinking turmeric milk to avoid cold and cough.
Turmeric reduces the risk of cancer. Curcumin, a chemical present in turmeric, helps in eliminating cancerous cells.
Turmeric helps patients suffering from depression. Curcumin elevates BNDF (Brain-derived neurotrophic factor) levels in brain, helping patients with depression. It also boosts Serotonin and Dopamine.
It is no surprise that Turmeric also has antioxidant properties. This prevents any major damage to the cells and this slows the aging process.
Turmeric helps in reducing bloating and helps in strengthening the digestive system. It pushes the gallbladder to produce bile.
