7 Reasons to drink Buttermilk Daily during Summer

Buttermilk is commonly known as 'chhas' in which spices like black pepper, cumin seeds, ginger and green chillies along with salt are added to enhance flavour. It is rich in calcium, potassium and vitamin B12. It prevents gut related health issues.

Consuming buttermilk in the summer season helps to maintain hydration and the potassium in it, improves fluid balance in the body. The drink is highly nutritious and boosts energy as it contains less fat, and calories than the milk we usually drink.

Health benefits of buttermilk:

Keeps acidity at bay

Due to oily and spicy food, heartburn is caused by acid reflux. The lactic acid present in buttermilk normalises the acidity in the stomach. Those facing the problem of acidity can get relief by taking a glass of buttermilk. It can also, ease bloating and constipation symptoms and promote digestion.

It also helps maintain regular bowel movements and is also helpful to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

Beneficial for teeth and bones

As buttermilk is a good source of calcium and therefore, beneficial for our bones and teeth and makes our bones strong. A sufficient amount of calcium helps in the prevention of degenerative diseases like osteoporosis.

Boosts immunity

Buttermilk helps in maintaining an improved gut health and consequently leads to increased immunity.

Controls blood pressure

Daily consumption of buttermilk in particular reduces blood pressure and good for people with heart diseases and hypertension.

Hydrates the Body

Buttermilk is an excellent hydration drink that can help maintain water balance in the body and replace electrolytes lost through sweating and prevents dehydration.

Natural Coolant for the Body

Buttermilk is amazingly refreshing and quickly cools down our bodies.

Good for our Skin

The lactic acid in buttermilk is good for our skin. Buttermilk keeps our skin glowing and is an excellent skin cleanser and toner. It also helps to remove tan, acne spots and blemishes. It moisturizes and brightens our skin, thus delaying ageing.

