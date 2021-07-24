66% Indians want to travel to drive away destinations: Survey

Indians are looking at travel in newer ways and exploring flexible, nearby travel and travel to work remotely, according to new YouGov research conducted in May 2021. The survey showed that 43 per cent of Indians would like to travel this year when able to (66 per cent to destinations that are a drive away) and are excited about visiting new places with loved ones, relaxing in nature, enjoying offbeat destinations and sharing their experiences and recommendations with others. A third would like to spend time travelling and working in different locations.

Here are top trends from the latest survey:

Looking forward to travelling

While the timeline for travel recovery depends on a number of external factors such as vaccination coverage, Indians continue to be eager to get back to travelling and connecting with new people and places.

The survey showed that 43 per cent would expect or plan to travel in the year and 66 per cent would consider trips that are within driving distance.

More than a third of respondents (36 per cent) would like to travel and explore new places with loved ones. About eight in ten (78 per cent) said they would like to be closer to their family in order to receive or provide support.

Flexible living and working:

A third of Indian travellers (33 per cent) would like to spend time travelling and working ‘anywhere’ in different locations, in a post-pandemic world.

About two-thirds (62 per cent) of respondents say they would opt for off-peak times of the year to travel.

All up for unique accommodations:

Seven in ten (69 per cent) respondents are interested in unique accommodations when they travel next (formats such as heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas), and a third (35 per cent) say that they are very likely to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next.

GenZ (70 per cent) and Millennials (73 per cent), who comprise a large pool of current and future travellers, are leading this trend.

Nature travel continues to inspire: