6 Free apps that aid work-life balance

Instapaper

If your love for social media is causing severe distractions in your work and real life, Instapaper is the answer. For every puppy video and beauty article you have open along with 23 other tabs, every long post or quote you want to revisit, Instapaper will bookmark all the cool content and keep them available offline in one integrated place. This app helps you avoid work-time distraction while saving all your favourites to check in with at leisure. (Available on iOS, Android)

Nike Training Club

Been wanting to upgrade your workout game but can’t match timings with the fitness instructors? Don’t worry; download the Nike Master Trainers app built just for you. At the onset, select the result you are going for such as Lean, Toned, Strong, or Focused and your level of fitness such as Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced, and the app will customise a four-week programme complete with step-by-step photos, videos and rewards in place, for every milestone reached. The exercises are effective and you’ll see results in no time. And as a bonus, Nike hosts athletes and musicians as featured trainers while the Nike+ feed allows you to showcase your progress to all. This app is almost as good as having your personal on-demand workout instructor. (Available on iOS, Android)

Happier

Whatever school subjects we’ve had, being confident or content are some real-world emotional fitness skills that can spell the difference between seeing your life as heaven or hell that we haven’t learned. Before you ask, yes, there’s an app to support you in learning these and remind you to be happy and it’s called Happier.

It has tons of research-backed mind-body courses on self-confidence, gratitude, health, and more (including Deepak Chopra’s) with short, pithy inspirational tips that really transform your life. Then, there’s the Happier community that supplies you with infectious optimism and subliminally teaches you to inculcate gratitude as a habit. By celebrating small moments of your life every day, Happier adds a tinge of rose to your world view and changes your perspective for the better. (Available on iOS, Android)

Cozi Family Organiser

If it’s more family time that you crave, install the Cozi Family Organiser app ASAP. It’s built with the singular purpose of empowering you to manage your own activities and appointments, and map it with those of your family members so you’re always present for the birthdays and cricket matches. If you so wish, you can sync it with your and their Google calendars, share shopping lists and other kinds as well. The best thing about Cozi is that it primarily organises your family life efficiently and thus ensures you have time for everyone and everything. (Available on iOS, Android & Windows)

Slice

If you hate digital shopping or love it too much and need to cut back on the hours and monies you spend online, Slice is the app for you. A handy email add-on, Slice will mine your inbox to find, aggregate and store each online order receipt in a singular list or even different lists, if you task it so. You can also create smart wish lists that’ll dispatch automatic alerts if a product’s price drops. For a smarter online shopping experience wherein you spend less time browsing online, choose Slice. (Available on iOS, Android)

Focus Booster

Advertisement

If all the countless tasks are driving you crazy and staying focussed on a single one till you complete it IS the issue, check in with the Focus Booster app. Created around the Pomodoro productivity-boosting technique, it creates set ‘focus’ windows for you as well as breaks, and switches on the timer for it all. It yanks you off low-priority tasks and gets you straight on to work by the clock. Hence, it’s a boon for freelancers, as you can bill your clients correctly by automatically tracking the time you’ve spent on the projects. If you want to use your time more wisely, consider paying for the premium features too. (Available on desktop, with premium, additional paid features)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:03 AM IST