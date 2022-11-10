5 winter care tips for your little furry friends

Representative image |

Winter season is officially here in many parts of India. Unless you live in Mumbai, winters here, can be harsh from low to freezing low. And while we humans have our wind cheaters handy, our pets struggle with the cold too. And they need an extra care this season. As the temperatures have already started dropping, this is the time when you can start prepping for your pet's necessities during the winter to keep it warm and happy during the colder nights.

Apart from cold, pets experience various sicknesses and may feel dehydrated. As their outdoor time is reduced due to chilly weather, many of them may feel suffocated indoors and have indoor accidents. To avoid such situations, here are a few tips that you can use for your pets to keep them warm and healthy during the winter.

Use woolen or warm clothing:

Keeping them warm during this season is very important. By not wearing good woolen clothes, many pets face health concerns. To avoid this, use more woolen sweaters and warm clothing that are a perfect fit for your pet. Try to keep them away from the cold breeze outside that will make your pets miserable.

In addition, use an extra warmer on them when taking them for a walk outside.

Keep them hydrated:

Pets can become dehydrated even in the winter due to the cold air, which holds less moisture than warm air and thus draws moisture from the body. Thus, just keeping them warm won't cure the issue completely. Keeping them internally hydrated is equally important; hence, keep the water bowl filled with clean water and make sure that they are drinking enough water. If they are avoiding drinking water, try giving the water a flavor that they like.

Consider giving them some wet food to help add more moisture to their body.

If your pet shows symptoms like increased dandruff, itchy and scabby skin, sunken eyes or lethargy, they are the sign of dehydration. Add more Omegas to their diet and use a topical moisturiser.

Check for hypothermia:

Due to prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, many animals might get low body temperatures. This is a medical condition where they might have symptoms like tiredness, shivering, paleness of the skin, and muscle stiffness.

To avoid such unfortunate condition, keep them wrapped in a warm blanket and keep a hot water bag wrapped around their stomach. It is advisable to limit their exposure to the outer world during winters.

Grooming your pet during the winter:

Grooming your pet thoroughly is critical for their health; keeping them warm and comfortable means bathing them in warm water, changing their sweaters, and using appropriate moisturisers to keep their skin soft. Keep a check on the temperature regulator. Visit a veterinarian, as they can personally guide you about their hygiene and health.

Prefer using dog boots; treat their dry skin; trim the hair between their toes; pay more attention to their nails; and don't forget to brush them regularly.

Arrange a warm bed:

Don't allow your pets to sleep on any surface that is cold or lacking warmth.

Try to position the bed in their preferred location. Use more blankets, which can make them feel warmer. Place a heater nearby if the temperature keeps dipping, and if the temperature is moderate, make sure to keep the room temperature adequate for them.