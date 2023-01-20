5 traditional nutritious foods to include in your daily diet to keep yourself warm this winter

Winter is here and it's here with temperature dropping into minus 4 and less. So, all you want to do at this time is curl up in bed and get some extra sleep. While, it is equally necessary to keep yourself safe in this cold weather. Body temperature falls by one degree as the temperature drops, slowing metabolism by at least 13%. This is probably the cause of your constant tiredness and sleepiness during the winter. Rohit Shelatkar, Vice President at Vitabiotics, and a fitness and nutrition expert suggest a few foods that help warm your stomach and give you a cosy feeling. These foods also help control your metabolism and keep you active and energised all day.

Root Vegetables:

During the winter, it is simple to find root vegetables such turnips (shalgam), radishes, purple yams and sweet potatoes. Due to the beneficial thermogenic action, they are crucial in the winter. The body's natural process of producing heat as a result of food metabolisation is referred to as 'thermogenesis'. Foods can help raise your body temperature and take longer to digest; thus, this has practical implications.

Eggs:

They are powerhouse of energy. It has calories, fat, energy, and carbohydrates, making it a good decision to make in the winter. Eggs both increase your body temperature and make you feel warm from inside.

Millets:

In the form of flours that are easily accessible from the market and need little effort to use, millets and grains are stored in many Indian homes. Millets are renowned to keep you energised throughout the sluggish winter days. To make some delectable foods, nutritious and gluten-free flour substitutes for wheat include maize, ragi, jowar, and bajra. Millets contain a lot of starch, which takes some time to digest but supplies energy over time. They are high in energy.

Seasonal Fruits:

In the winter, we frequently feel hungrier. It would be detrimental to your health to consume unhealthy snacks. Fruits like apples, coconut, and bananas are additional nutritious ingredients you might include in your winter savoury dishes. Magnesium and Vitamin B, which are found in bananas, assist normal thyroid and adrenal gland function. Because they take longer to digest in our stomachs due to their high fibre content, like apples and coconut, they produce heat and keep you warmer.

Nuts:

Another snacking option would be having nuts like peanuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios and dates. Nuts are healthy and beneficial to eat during winter. These nuts speed up your metabolism and raise your core body temperature, making you feel warm.

Staying active during winters is essential for bone health, cardiovascular health and overall body weight maintenance. A 30-40 minute of any of form of exercise is a must. Adult Men and Women should opt for high calorie burning sessions as well as strength training in their routine. One should also limit alcohol consumption and quit smoking completely.

