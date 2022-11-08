MP: Scholarship applications for minority students till November 15; Know all about it at https://scholarships.gov.in/

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last date to apply online for Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Merit-cum-Means Scholarships for minority communities has been extended till November 15.

According to Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department officials, the last date of application for class 1 to 10 pre-matric scholarship is November 15, 2022, while that for college students post matric scholarship is November 30, adding, for technical and vocational students by merit cum-means is November 30.

The students can easily fill out the form at https://scholarships.gov.in/ or the government of India website at www.minorityaffairs.gov.in.

According to the officials, the educational institution should forward the application of the eligible students to the advanced level after the verification of their forms within the time period.

The organisation will have to take full responsibility in case of partial fulfillment of forms.

