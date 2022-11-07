Bhopal: Naxal material seized in Balaghat district

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hawk Force have seized naxal material in the border area of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, kept by the banned organisation Darrekasa Dalam of Communist Party of India (Maoist) and Naxalite members of Malajkhand Dalam. The seizure took place under Lanji police station in Balaghat district on Monday. The naxal outfits are still active in the area and their main target is police force.

Under anti-Naxal operation conducted by Balaghat police, Hawk Force team, which was searching through Malkua forest area at 6.30 am Monday, came across a suspicious spot where a pit was dug. The team took out a blue drum from inside the ground, containing explosive material, equipment used for detonation, Naxal literature. The materials were recovered by Hawk Force team and handed over to Lanji police station for further action.

A case has been registered against members of Malajkhand Dalam and Darrekasa Dalam under Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Lanji police station.

