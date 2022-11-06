Bhopal: Blacklisted company allotted Karam dam repair work

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state water resources department has asked ANS Construction Pvt Ltd, to repair the damaged wall of Karam dam located in Dhar district. The New Delhi-based company has also been asked to carry out other repair works related to dam. It will also do maintenance work for five years.

ANS Construction Pvt Ltd and Sarathi Construction, Gwalior, were blacklisted after dam developed cracks on August 14, 2022.

Sources said that department officials made 90 per cent of the payment to the company though the dam was not constructed fully. The matter came to light when dam broke.

The department has built Karam Dam at a cost of Rs 300 crore. No gates were installed at the dam. The officers gave permission to fill the dam during rainy season this year without seeing the ground situation. The wall of the dam could not bear the pressure of water storage and broke.

As the water spilled, 15 villages downstream of the dam were evacuated. Besides, traffic on AB Road was stopped for hours. Eight engineers were suspended for negligence. Now, the contractor company has been asked to do the remaining work again.

Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the company had taken contract for Karam dam. “It will have to do remaining work. Government will make a committee of officers and supervise the construction and will complete the dam work on time,” he added.