5 Top Team Communication Apps To Boost Your Workflow

Zoho Cliq

Zoho Cliq is a team communication app that enhances collaboration through real-time messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing. It allows teams to organise conversations into channels, making it easy to manage different projects. It also features custom bots, reminders, and task management tools to boost productivity.

Available on: iOS, Android

Pumble

It offers features like real-time messaging, file sharing, and group chat channels, allowing teams to stay connected and organised. Pumble supports unlimited message history and lets users create public or private channels for different projects. Also includes integrations with popular tools, enabling smooth coordination across different platforms. With Pumble, teams can manage conversations, share resources, and collaborate efficiently, making it an essential tool for modern workplace communication.

Available on: iOS, Android

Flock: Team Communication App

Flock is a team communication app designed to enhance collaboration and productivity within organisations. It offers real-time messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing, allowing teams to communicate and work together efficiently. Flock features channels for organising discussions by topics or projects, and integrates with popular productivity tools to streamline workflows. The app also includes task management features, such as to-do lists and reminders, helping teams stay on track. With Flock, teams can manage communication, share resources, and collaborate seamlessly, all in one intuitive platform.

Available on: iOS, Android

Teamwire – Business Messenger

Teamwire is a business messaging app designed for secure and efficient team communication. It offers real-time messaging, voice and video calls, and file sharing, all within an encrypted environment, ensuring data privacy and compliance with regulations. The app features group chats, broadcast messaging, and the ability to organise conversations by topics or projects. Teamwire integrates with various enterprise systems, allowing for seamless workflow integration. It’s designed for businesses that prioritise security and reliability in their communication, helping teams collaborate effectively.

Available on: iOS, Android