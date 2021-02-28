5 things to keep in mind before buying a home in 2021

Connectivity: Always go for a locality where transport, schools, medical shops, grocery stores are nearby. This will make your daily life much easier and hassle-free and you will have more time to focus on other important activities like health, family and career.



Delivery and possession: The house you finalised, paid money for becomes yours only in the true sense when you actually move into it. So, always 'possession' matters the most! To ensure this, always check what a particular builder has delivered in the past. In case, you manage to get a good deal of ready-to-move-in house, just grab it, since it is considered as of the finest deals especially in terms of saving money because as soon as you move into a new house, you start saving money which you were spending on rent. Possession date is something all home buyers should be very careful about.