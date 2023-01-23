5 Spa retreats near Mumbai to visit during Republic Day weekend

After a long week of work or overwork, we all need to recharge. A weekend escape to a stunning natural hideaway is highly recommended as majority of us now spend our time sitting on chairs and staring at screens while taking calls and responding to emails.

Now there is a dilemma, a resort or a spa. The answer to that question should be- why not have both! A perfect getaway needs a perfect combination of a resort and a spa! Spa resorts and wellness retreats help us to get closer to nature for complete healing and rejuvenation of body and mind.

Here are 5 spa resorts near Mumbai that are the best places to visit during the Republic Day weekend.

Instagram/Atmantan

Atmantan Wellness Retreat, Mulshi

This beautiful retreat is nestled in the hills of Mulshi, overlooking the lake. As their name suggests, the retreat is a holistic amalgamation of the Atma (soul), mana (mind) and tann (body). Their programmes are multi-dimensional & are based on the concept that our bodies have the innate ability to self-heal. From medicinal reversal to improving cardiovascular fitness, rejuvenation with Ayurvedic methods to pain management and emotional healing, the retraet has something for everyone.

Instagram/Ark Wellness Retreat

The Ark Wellness Retreat, Nandgaon

Nestled in Nandgaon, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this resort is designed to keep your mental and physical wellness in mind. The unique boutique spa resort offers a holistic blend of traditional and modern therapies ranging from full-body massages and facials to their signature Ayurvedic treatments. The resort offers delicious organic food, with ingredients sourced from the farm. However, their USP lies in the fact that each of their rooms is named after an author and has been stocked up with books written by the authors.

Anandvan Wellness Resort

Anandvan Wellness Resort, Bhandardara

Just 3 hours drive from Mumbai, Bhandardara, located at 2800 feet high on the Sahyadri hills is a great weekend gateway for the family. The resort offers many ancient wellness and healing techniques developed based on the natural healing properties of plants and their derivatives like oils, leaves, flowers, and seeds. The ancient ayurvedic therapies and unique massage techniques, restore the equilibrium of mind and body with nature in this healing retreat.

Instagram/Viveda

Viveda Wellness Retreat, Nashik

Viveda is an Integrated Wellness village located in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik, just three hours away from Mumbai. The resort features Balinese architecture and is filled with greenery and tranquility, overlooking the hills. The retreat aims to establish a healthy living practice through naturopathy, Ayurveda, homeopathy, international spa therapies, and yoga. One thing that makes the retreat stands out among the rest is its Satvik cuisine, specially curated by renowned chefs, and the ingredients that are sourced fresh from their organic farms.

Dharana at Shillim

Escalate your journey of self-love, spiritual healing and optimal stress relief for an incredible yet soul enriching experience at Dharana at Shillim. The luxury resort spa is located in Maval, Dharana focuses on evaluating stress and offers to cleanse mind, body and spirit powered by yoga, sustainable weight management, and holistic and nutritional wellness with their Art of Detox Therapy. Surrounded by lush green forests, it’s a great place to unwind. Try their newly launched wellness programmes that adapt contactless therapies, especially those dealing with energy healing and pranic healing.

