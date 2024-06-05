5 Signs That Your Relationship Is Draining You Mentally

Canva

Mental Health should be prioritized at any cost. Even in a relationship that you think is healthy. Often, to avoid conflicts in a relationship, you choose to accept a circumstance and adapt to it when in reality, you might not be completely okay about it. Being in a situation like this for more than one instance can affect your mood and your mental health.

In the fast-paced world that you live in today, you don't wish to have complicated bonds that will disrupt your peace, eventually pushing you towards adjusting and growing tired of a relationship. Most of the relationships come to an end because one of the two people drain themselves mentally, in hope to fix things later. Only to realise that it is too late to fix anything. Let's know what are these signs that are exhausting you mentally.

Hesitation In Being Yourself Around Your Partner

Firstly, know and understand the fact that it is okay to outgrow a relationship over time. You don't have to feel the same way you do around the person you love like you did when you first met them. Talk to your partner about this. Communicating can resolve multiple issues.

The Relationship Just Focuses On One Person

It can irritating to be in a relationship where you feel like you are not seen, heard or appreciated. You need to be vocal about your expectations. Start sharing your needs with your partner and ask them to be supportive. In case they're not capable, it is okay to rely on friends and family for support. But also, you need to think if you really want a relationship with a person who cannot address you concerns.

You Feel Scared To Make Mistakes Around Them

If you start feeling that your partner is going to judge you for saying or doing something, it clearly explains that you are walking on eggshells around them. You should realise that this is not a healthy sign to feel stressed around your partner. If their behaviour is affecting you, you need to set boundaries.

Constantly Feeling Unappreciated

In a relationship, both people deserve love, respect and appreciation i equal amounts. It makes both people feel valued. Your partner might not intent to criticise you but there might have been times when you you felt like your partner could have appreciated you, but instead criticised you. If you communicate this to them and there is still no progress seen, you can chose to call it off. Always remember that the right person will see your light and will make you feel valued.

You Don't Feel Like Meeting Them For A Long Time

Yes, it is true. No matter how less you socialise, when it comes to spending some time with your partner, you will always be excited to meet them. But if someday you feel like you dont wish to meet them for some time after just having met them, there might be something to think about. Try analysing the reason behind why you feel so. Are you just not interested anymore or is something bothering you.

It is necessary to be aware of these exhaustion signs so that you can address these signs and help maintain a healthy mental health.