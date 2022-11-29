5 off-beat Ice cream flavors made from natural ingredients

Ice-creams are never said no to by anybody. Irresistible for the diverse flavors that they are available in, a frozen dessert is everybody’s favorite. A go-to food to celebrate, ice creams are equipped with amino acids like tryptophan that give a boost of serotonin production in the body hence uplifting one’s mood, letting them feel calm and happy. Irrespective of the season, aficionados never miss a chance on having their favorite ice cream.

While the favorite flavors enjoyed by many include butterscotch, chocolate, strawberry, mango, etc., there are several off-beat flavors in ice cream that people seldom find but relish such creations. Be it walnuts or paan-flavored ice-creams, there are an array of more off-beat ice creams made using natural ingredients. Here’s a list of indulgent uncommon flavors that you must sink your sweet tooth in these winters!

Apsara’s Orange Apricot:

Loaded with an abundance of dried apricots and rich and juicy oranges, the delicious combination is a perfect tropical dessert giving you the tangy kick of citrus flavors that you need. Made using pure milk by Amul, the ice cream is made using all-natural ingredients.

Pabrai’s Nalen Gur Ice cream

Known for its excellence in being home to one of the most-relished Roshogulla and Kheer Kadam, West Bengal has given a lot of sweat meats to the country. Native to the region is also Nolen Gur or commonly known as palm jaggery which is common and essential in the Bengali food culture. A common ingredient in Sandesh and Roshogulla, Nolen Gur is available during winter which also makes an essential part of the traditional Nolen Gurer Payesh.

Bina’s Kachi Keri

Bringing back the nostalgic days of relishing those thin slices of raw mango, leaving behind the sour punch, Bina’s homemade ice creams have made a much-needed combo to help us traverse back in the days of school summers and flocking by the nearby vendor’s handcart to have the freshly sliced raw mango. Made using real kachi keri pulp and mixed beautifully with the thick cream, the green-colored ice cream not only invites you but gives the same punch that you desire.

Natural’s Anjeer

Dried figs or anjeer have been a favorite dry fruit for several. What better than the combination of ice cream and all-natural anjeer? The blissful crunchy little seeds add to the texture making it a must-try these winters. Balanced in sweetness just as needed too, there are no additives in the ice cream making it ideal for health-conscious ice cream lovers.

Ice Cream Works Queen of roses

To shower your loved ones with all the more sweetness and the absolute form of love, a rose does the magic. Ice Cream Works just knows how your happy mood of affection needs to be celebrated. Embedded with fragrant roses, the ice cream packs a good amount of gulkand and rose petals to elevate the experience.

Engage in the beautiful delicate all-natural flavors to make your winters count every moment. Visit the above-mentioned brands’ physical or online stores for more exciting offerings this season!