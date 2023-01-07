5 new releases in January to binge-watch

A still from Taaza Khabar |

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (S2)

Fans of the movie, Kung Fu Panda, who have binge-watched the first season of the series are in for a treat as the second season releases soon. The first season, set a few years after the events of the third movie, Kung Fu Panda 3, saw Po embark on a quest to find elemental swords that leads him to China. Jack Black reprises his role as Po. The new season takes off from where the first one left and finds Po visiting India in search of Rukhiini’s old friend to continue their search for the swords.

Where: Netflix; Release date: Jan 12

Shikarpur

This Bengali crime thriller follows photographer Keshto, who wants to become a detective like his guru Dindayal Biswas. Keshto’s Sherlock Holmes’s-like curious mind and skills are put to test when he tries to solve murders caused by a ghost.

Where to watch: Zee5

Release date: On air

Diary of a Prosecutor

The K-drama, set in the fictional city of Jinyoung, South Korea, follows the daily lives of prosecutors and their struggles to strike a work-life balance. It centres around Cha Myung Joo, an ambitious prosecutor, who is transferred to a small branch in a town. There, she clashes with fellow persecutor Lee Sun Woong over their different world views and professional ethics.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: Jan 31

Taaza Khabar

The series boasts names like Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur. The series promises a roller-coaster ride with wholesome entertainment. Bhuvan plays a sanitation worker with the dreams of becoming rich. One day, he gets magical powers that allow him to receive news before it is telecast by news channels. He uses this ability to make easy money by predicting the future, which changes his life in ways he hadn’t even imagined.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Release date: On air

Smile

This psychological horror film tells the tales of Dr Rose Cotter who is traumatised by eerie occurrences after she witnesses a patient at her psychiatrist ward commit suicide. She is overwhelmed with mysterious experiences, that she thinks are supernatural. As the terror takes over her life, Rose must confront her past to survive her horrifying present.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: On air

