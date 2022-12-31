New Year 2023: 7 films to kick off the year with these endearing movies

The Blind Side

The movie chronicles the journey of an impoverished 17-year-old African-American school student, Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), who went on to become a footballer. Michael has grown up in foster care due to his mother’s drug addiction. His friend’s father gets him enrolled in a school where he befriends a younger student Sean "S.J." Tuohy Jr (Jae Head). When SJ’s mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) finds out Michael doesn’t have a home and lives in laundry places or parks, she takes him home. The problem arises when the Tuohys receive criticism from their white friends for bringing a coloured boy home. Not paying heed to her friends, Leigh officially adopts Michael and helps him achieve his ambitions. The movie will warm your heart with its endearing narrative and compelling performances.

New Year's Eve

The movie revolves around different people who find their lives intertwined on New Year’s eve while searching for happiness. Some tales will make you laugh, some will make you cry with their engaging narrative. Set against the backdrop of the New Year’s eve ball drop at Times Square in the US, almost all the stories culminate at the 31st midnight with the ball dropping. There’s love at first sight, a reunion of old lovers, children-parent reconciliation, a dying patient’s last wish, and a lot more. This movie is for everybody, irrespective of age group. This movie stars some of the Hollywood biggies like Rober DeNiro, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Ashton Kutcher, Zac Efron, Hilary Swank, Katherine Heigl, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Russel Peters, among several others.

Love, Simon

This coming-of-age romantic comedy revolves around Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) struggling with keeping a secret from his family – that he is gay. One of his friends, Leah (Katherine Langford), tells Simon about a closeted gay from their high school who goes by the name Blue and his online confession about his sexual orientation. Simon starts corresponding with Blue via email and shares his dilemma. He embarks on a quest for Blue while navigating various hurdles and betrayals. The movie offers an interesting peek into the mental pressures people, especially youngsters, face while coming out of the closet.

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan the film is a delightful and heart-warming take on Indian parents and their relationships with their children. Piku (Deepika) is frustrated with her ageing father, Bhaskor Banerjee’s (Bachchan) eccentric behaviour. Bhaskor is obsessed with his health and is battling constipation. Half of his conversations are about his tummy crisis. However, a road trip to their hometown Kolkata gives them a chance to bond and strengthens their relationship despite quarrelling over trivial issues. The movie will keep you hooked till the very end. The relatable narrative will make you laugh and also cry as Piku and Bhaskor take you on an emotional journey. Joining them is the later Irrfan Khan, who acts as a catalyst in their changing dynamics.

The Help

This period drama featuring an ensemble cast starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer, among others, is based on the book of the same name written by Kathryn Stockett. Eugenia Phelan, or Skeeter (Emma), is an aspiring writer. During her visit to her hometown, she is shocked at the way African-American maids are treated. Called ‘the help’, the movie gives a glimpse of their daily struggles and the racist behaviour they face at the hands of their white employers. Skeeter, upset with this inequality decides to write a book about ‘the help’. It includes candid tales from the different maids, including the ageing maid that worked at her home.

Love in the Villa

After her break up, Julie (Kat Graham), visits the romantic town of Verona in Italy. Once there, she learns that the villa she has booked is occupied by Charlie Fletcher (Tom Hopper). Annoyed at the presence of the man, Julie is at loggerheads from the word go with Charlie. However, as the narrative progresses, the two form an unlikely bond. Set against the picturesque and romantic town of Verona, the movie makes for a cosy watch, while you sip on hot cocoa or binge on popcorn.

Ferdinand

How about some animated fun on the first day of the year? This captivating tale revolves around a soft-hearted bull, Ferdinand, living with other calves and bulls at Casa del Toro, where bulls are trained for deadly bullfighting. One day, after his father fails to come back from bullfighting, a distraught Ferdinand runs away. He is adopted by the sweet Juan and his little daughter Nina, who own a flower farm, Ferdinand’s favourite thing in the world. He grows into a big bull but with a soft heart and hates violence. Here he is loved and protected by the father-daughter duo. However, a turn of events leads him back to Casa del Toro. Thus begins his journey to go back to Nina, who along with her father is looking for him.

