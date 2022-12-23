Christmas 2022: 5 binge-worthy movies that will add to the festive cheer

A still from the movie |

A Christmas Prince trilogy

Just before Christmas, aspiring journalist Amber Moore is sent to Aldovia to cover Prince Richard’s press conference. Richard is set to ascend to the throne following his father’s demise. When Amber lands in Aldovia, her curiosity to get an inside scoop for her magazine lead to her being mistaken as the new tutor for Princess Emily. Amber plays along. However, soon falls for the dashing Prince Richard who is fighting conspirators who want him to abdicate. Amber gets caught in a mysterious revelation about the Prince and decides to help the Royal family. But, will it be happy-ever-after for the two when Amber’s true identity is revealed? No spoilers here, but the fun doesn’t stop at this mystery as there are two sequels to keep you entertained.

Where to watch: Netflix

Home Alone 1 & 2

These popular 90s movies starring Macaulay Culkin make for a perfect Christmas binge-watch. The first movie revolves around Kevin (Macaulay) accidentally left behind by his family before leaving for the Christmas holiday. The holiday season is also a golden period for thieves to loot empty homes. Kevin, who is having a blast being home alone, encounters these thieves when they try to break into his home. And, the eight-year-old, goes all out to protect his precious home, all alone! The second movie, Home Alone: Lost in New York, is set after the events of the first one, but a year later during another Christmas holiday. The movie follows Kevin’s solo adventure in New York after he gets separated from his family at the airport and mistakenly boards the wrong flight.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Google Play Movies, YouTube

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

The cute snowman, Olaf, returns in this spinoff of the Frozen series. The events of the movie are set after Frozen 2. Elsa and Anna are feeling a little down when they realise they don’t have their own Christmas traditions. Not being able to see his sisters sad, Olaf sets off to the villages in the kingdom of Arendelle, to bring the traditions and make his sisters happy for Christmas. He enlists Sven’s (a reindeer) help to accomplish his mission. He visits various homes and requests them to help him make Christmas joyful for his sister. Content with his work, Olaf and Sven get ready to go back home but a tragedy strikes destroying all the efforts the duo had put in. But, this is a Disney film, so only happy endings here.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

The Christmas Chronicles

As kids, we have all wondered who Santa Claus is. Every Christmas, children await patiently for their gifts that are left by the so-called Santa. Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce are no different. The curious duo plans to catch Santa Clause in action on a camera. But, destiny has other plans and Kate and Teddy are in for a surprise when they come face-to-face with the real Santa Claus. The duo then embarks on a ‘Save Christmas’ mission with Santa Claus and his trusted elves. The movie also has a sequel set years later when a teenage Teddy is reunited with Santa. The two team up to thwart a troublemaker’s plans who wants to cancel Christmas forever.

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s a Wonderful Life

This is one of the oldest and classic Christmas movies that is a must-watch at least once for the life lessons it teaches us. Set in 1945, the narrative chronicles the life of a businessman, George Bailey. On Christmas eve, George, depressed with his life, is contemplating suicide. Heaven then sends an angel to show George what the world would be like had he not existed. After seeing his life flash literally in front of his eyes, George learns the valuable lessons and begs for his life back. Wasting no time, the angel then restores his reality.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video