5 most scenic railway routes in India you should travel through at least once

Trains in India are special and are one of the most reliable and affordable modes of long-distance transportation. Despite all the great things that they offer, one factor stands paramount: The unparalleled scenic beauty that we experience during the journey. A window to the unmarred beauty of nature, and even the briefest glimpses make a train journey exciting. Dinesh Kumar Kotha, Co-Founder & CEO, Confirmtkt, shares a list of five Indian journeys by rail that one should never miss out on:

Kalka to Shimla on The Himalayan Queen

It can be best described as a 96 km dream journey. Started in 1903, this train transports you through 102 tunnels and 82 bridges. You also get to experience the steepest rise in altitude. For five hours, you are immersed in scenic beauties that are primarily showcased in Indian cinema.