5 Healthy & Easy Breakfast Recipes To Make On Lazy Mornings

Easy and Healthy Breakfast | Canva

Don't know what to make for breakfast today? No worry! We have got you some of the healthiest and tastiest breakfasts you can have on your lazy morning days. Breakfast is the first meal that we consume daily, so it should be healthy and nutritious. Explore the wide variety of breakfast options given below:

Sandwiches

Healthy Sandwich | Canva

Sandwiches are the best breakfast option that is healthy and filling. You can have a variety of sandwiches like Avocado Toast Sandwich, French Toast, Masala Toast Sandwich, Regular Sandwiches, and much more. You can use any vegetables that you have in-house to make a healthy sandwich for yourself. It is a quick and easy breakfast option. You can have a glass of juice for extra nutrition.

Scrambled Egg and Sausages

Scrambled Egg and Sausages with veggies | Canva

Scrambled eggs and sausages are the best breakfast options to have on your lazy morning days. It takes 5 minutes to make this breakfast, and it is an easy and very healthy breakfast option. You can either go for chicken sausages or veg sausages to pair with the scrambled egg. Scrambled eggs, sausages, and toasted bread with juice or coffee are the ultimate breakfast you can have daily without getting bored, and you'll get much nutrition from this healthy breakfast.

Upma

Healthy Upma | Canva

A very light and healthy breakfast to have, Upma is a popular breakfast dish from South India. It is very easy and quick to make, you can add veggies like peas, beans, and carrots to make it more nutritious. Upma and Chai make one of the tastiest and most filling breakfasts you can prefer in the morning.

Poha

Kanda Poha | Canva

One of the most popular Maharashtrian breakfast dishes, Poha is a very healthy and tasty dish made from flattened rice. It is best served with a cup of Chai. You can make Plain Poha, Kanda Poha, etc., served with lemon aside.

Oats

Healthy Oats Dishes | Canva

If you are a fitness freak, then you must include oats in your breakfast. Oats are a very healthy breakfast to have with plain milk or try a variety of its dish options. You can make a wide range of breakfasts from Oats, such as Oats Porridge, Oatmeal, Oats Dosa, Oats Upma, Oats Idli, and much more.