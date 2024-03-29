Ramadan 2024 Special Recipe: Follow The Step-By-Step Guide To Make Mushroom Galouti Kebab

Mushroom Galouti |

Indulge in the savory delight of Mushroom Galouti, a delectable vegetarian twist to the classic galouti kebab. With a handful of simple ingredients like mushrooms, almonds, and cashews, this recipe promises a burst of flavors in every bite. Enjoy these mouthwatering treats with a dollop of creamy mayonnaise and a sprinkle of mushroom powder for an extra touch of luxury.

Ingredients:

 Almonds - 1/2 cups

 Cashew - 1/2 cups

 Mushrooms - 300 grams

 Ghee - 1 tablespoon

 Onions (chopped) - 1-2

 Green chillies - 1

 Ginger garlic paste - 1 tablespoon

 Garam masala powder - 1 tablespoon

 Cumin powder - 1 tablespoon

 Salt

 Mayonnaise (for garnish )

 Mushroom powder (for garnish )

How to Make:

Step 1: Firstly, dry roast almonds and cashews in a pan. Let it cool and then grind it into a fine powder.

Step 2: Finely chop mushrooms and keep them aside.

Step 3: Take a pan, add a little bit of ghee, followed by chopped onions, and salt, and sauté it properly.

Step 4: Add chopped mushrooms and sauté to cook until all the water has evaporated. Now, it's time to put masalas. So, without much ado, add garam masala, and cumin powder and mix it well.

Step 5: Blend the ingredients nicely into the pan and switch off the flame. Empty the paste into a bowl.

Step 6: Add the powdered nuts into the preparation and adjust its consistency.

Step 7: Oil your hands and make small balls or kebabs with that mixture.

Step 8: Heat the pan by adding ghee to it and place the kebabs in the pan to shallow fry them. Don't forget to cook both sides of kebabs.

Step 9: Once they are cooked, you can serve them on mini parathas or with delicious mint chutney.

Try this special recipe for Ramadan 2024 as an Iftar dish to break your roza. This delightful dish is a perfect snack to enjoy with family and friends.