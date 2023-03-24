5 expert-backed tips to maintain your pet’s health

As a pet parent you want the best for your furry friend. An preventive health care is an integral part of your pet's overall health. You can reduce the risk of illness and increase the chances of your pet living a long and happy life by taking proactive measures to keep them healthy. Dr Sangeeta Vengsarkar Shah, MVSc (Med) says that preventive care is the foundation of a pet's wellness journey. “As a responsible pet parent, your informed decisions play a vital role in your pet's well-being. Taking proactive measures that keep your pet healthy also ensures that your furry companion enjoys a long and happy life,” says the doctor Vengsarkar.

Visit the veterinarian

Every two weeks you should take your pet to the vet till vaccination is complete and thereafter for a spay/neuter and hip x-ray around 8-12 months of age. For Senior pets above 8 years visits should be every 3 months. Older pets should visit the vet more frequently in a year. Additionally, senior pets require standard check-ups, vaccinations, and timely diagnostics.

Take preventive measures

Preventive healthcare guidelines help a pet parent to keep their pet healthy. Essential preventive care steps are vaccinations, parasite prevention, dental care, a healthy and nutritional diet, and regular exercise. Vaccinations protect your pet from common diseases, while parasite prevention treatments, such as flea and tick treatments, help prevent infestations. Also, Regular dental care prevents gum disease and tooth decay. Moreover, the vet suggest a nutritional diet and regular exercise to keep your pet healthy and fit.

Schedule a health and wellness examination

Complete diagnosis allows the vet to evaluate your pet's overall health. It includes a physical examination, blood tests, and diagnostic tests as and when required. A complete health and wellness test can detect any underlying health problems that may not be evident in your pet's behaviour. Early detection and treatment can prevent serious health issues and increase your pet's longevity.

Feed a balanced and nutritional diet

Nutrition plays a crucial role in your pet's health. A balanced diet that completes your pet's nutritional requirements is essential to maintain good health. Overfeeding can lead to obesity, leading to various health problems, such as joint pain, heart disease, and diabetes. Pet parents should use vet-suggested diet plans based on age, weight, and breed for your furry companions

Maintain proper weight of your pet

A pet's overall health depends on its weight being kept at a healthy level. Overweight pets often experience discomfort from arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. Maintaining a healthy weight for your pet is possible with the help of regular exercise and a nutritious diet. Talk to your veterinarian about a weight-reduction plan for your pet if you notice it is overweight.

