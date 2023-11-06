5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali | Canva

Diwali is just a few days away and we all are soaked up in the festive preparations- be it cleaning our houses, preparing Diwali nastas, shopping for Diwali outfits and buying diyas.

The local markets have turned even more vibrant due to the arrival of Diwali. Flowers, crackers, sweets, diyas, rangoli colours and lightings are all available. You can get different varieties of lightings in the market that will illuminate your Diwali festival.

During this festival of lights, when we lit diyas in every corner of our house, why not make these diyas even more colourful and funky? The diyas made with earthen clay look beautiful but you can show your creativity by decorating them in different ways using paints, laces, tikki, motis and so on. You can get these decorative items easily in the market.

You can try these DIY tutorials to decorate diyas before Diwali festivities begin:

Decorating diyas with paints.

Decorating diyas using earbuds, papers, plastic spoons and colours.

Decorating diyas with tikkis, motis, other decorative items and paints.

Creating a diya stand using paper cups and discarded CDs.

Hope these tutorials help you to decorate your diyas in the best possible way.

