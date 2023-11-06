 5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali

5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali

These tutorials will help you to decorate diyas in the best possible way for the upcoming festival

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali | Canva

Diwali is just a few days away and we all are soaked up in the festive preparations- be it cleaning our houses, preparing Diwali nastas, shopping for Diwali outfits and buying diyas.

The local markets have turned even more vibrant due to the arrival of Diwali. Flowers, crackers, sweets, diyas, rangoli colours and lightings are all available. You can get different varieties of lightings in the market that will illuminate your Diwali festival.

During this festival of lights, when we lit diyas in every corner of our house, why not make these diyas even more colourful and funky? The diyas made with earthen clay look beautiful but you can show your creativity by decorating them in different ways using paints, laces, tikki, motis and so on. You can get these decorative items easily in the market.

You can try these DIY tutorials to decorate diyas before Diwali festivities begin:

Decorating diyas with paints.

Decorating diyas using earbuds, papers, plastic spoons and colours.

Decorating diyas with tikkis, motis, other decorative items and paints.

Creating a diya stand using paper cups and discarded CDs.

Hope these tutorials help you to decorate your diyas in the best possible way.

Read Also
Diwali 2023: 5 Eco-Friendly Rangoli For Home
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2023: Shakarpara To Mirchi Vada Chaat: Three Traditional Namkeen Recipes To Treat Your Loved...

Diwali 2023: Shakarpara To Mirchi Vada Chaat: Three Traditional Namkeen Recipes To Treat Your Loved...

5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali

5 DIY Tutorial Videos To Decorate Diyas During Diwali

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts

National Cancer Awareness Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts

Get Ready To Dance To The Beat Of 100 Drums At Meghalaya's Wangala Festival; Check Details

Get Ready To Dance To The Beat Of 100 Drums At Meghalaya's Wangala Festival; Check Details

Infant Protection Day 2023: Date, Significance, All You Need To Know

Infant Protection Day 2023: Date, Significance, All You Need To Know