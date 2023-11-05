Diwali 2023: 5 Eco-Friendly Rangoli For Home | Canva

Diwali is here and we are busy cleaning our houses to decorating the home, so for this year's festival- on Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Beej. you can choose from these eco-friendly rangolis. You can use these nature-friendly alternatives to decorate your entrances and puja spaces. Here are a few eco-friendly rangoli ideas that can help you be creative with your approach and also have a spin to your regular rangoli.

Flower Petals Rangoli

Flower Petals Rangoli | Canva

Using petals to make rangoli has been there for ages. This is one of the most common eco-friendly ways to make rangoli. You can choose from different colours and sizes of petals and designs to make your rangoli stand out.

Diyas Rangoli

Diyas Rangoli | pinterest

With the diyas available in the market you can make a beautiful rangoli at your doorstep or puja space. The lighting of diyas will give a vibrant look to your rangoli and also make it look different. You can pick any rangoli design of your choice and decorate it by using diyas in a creative way.

Play Dough Rangoli

Play Dough Rangoli |

Yes, you heard it right! Your kids' playing material can solve a huge purpose for your house decoration. We all loved playing with dough as kids so why not do that again, and this time to actually make some rangoli designs for the Diwali festival? This is surely unconventional and interestingly, you can involve your kid to help you in this.

Coloured Stones Rangoli

Coloured stones Rangoli |

Did you play with pebbles as a kid? Well, most of us did and this is the time that you pick those colourful pebbles again and make a rangoli with it. They are not hard to find and neither they are expensive. You can pick them in different sizes and colours to go for an unconventional and out-of-the-box rangoli. This would be one of the perfect rangoli decorations for diwali.

Flowers Rangoli

Flowers Rangoli |

Yes, this is different than the petals. Here, you can use fully flowered flowers and petals to make rangoli. You can choose any of the flowers from the nearest nursery or the field. This will be perfect for office rangoli as well.

Coloured Rice Rangoli

Coloured rice Rangoli |

You can make rangoli with coloured rice. For that you need to soak rice for sometime in edible dye and then turn them into a beautiful rangoli design.

