5 crazy ideas to get back at your ex this Breakup Day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
As the world celebrates 'Breakup Day' on February 21, it is a good time to end some toxic relationships.

Breakup Day emphasizes the idea that, despite changes, life goes on, and it marks the end of anti-Valentine's Week.

Heartbreaks are frequently associated with a sense of melancholy. It hurts when someone you care about abruptly decides to leave your life without considering how you will feel.

On a day like this, it’s always a good idea to let things go, and let bygones be bygones.

Instead of crying about it, here are some fun ideas to help you move on and deal with the breakup positively.

Upgrade your life

The first thing you should do after your breakup is to upgrade your life. Take time to visit the salon to change your look. Make sure to have a blast, selecting your new look. Change your fashion style as well. Just be the new and improved version of yourself.

Change your Netflix password

Most couples share their subscriptions; make sure to change your password to let him out of your life. Out of your life, out of your Netfilx.

Troll the troll

Remember their meanest comment about you, which they made to you during the relationship? Send them a cake with that comment as the icing. There's nothing better than taking it out of your system.

Send them rotten flowers

Flowers, chocolate, and accessories are the most common gifts people in relationships give each other. So, why not end the relationship on that note? But this time, make sure that the flowers are rotten. Send him the rotten flowers as a return gift.

Block them from your life

Block your ex on all social media sites. Be it Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp, or any other source, just block them. This should be the final nail on the coffin.

So, happy Breakup Day !

