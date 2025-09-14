 10 Meaningful Ways To Do Good During Pitru Paksha 2025
Pitru Paksha, the sacred fortnight dedicated to honoring ancestors, is not only about performing rituals like tarpan, pind daan, and shraddha but also about spreading kindness and doing good deeds.

article-image
Pitru Paksha 2025 | Photo Credit: X/ @adithya

Pitru Paksha, the sacred fortnight is dedicated to honouring ancestors. It is not only about performing rituals like tarpan, pind daan, and shraddha but also about spreading kindness and doing good deeds. This period is considered highly auspicious for acts of charity and compassion, believed to bring peace to departed souls and blessings to the living. Here are ten meaningful ways in which one can do good during this time.

Feed Brahmins and poor

One of the most important practices is feeding Brahmins and offering them food as part of Shraddha rituals, which symbolises transferring blessings to ancestors. Similarly, feeding the poor and needy is seen as a noble act that ensures the satisfaction of the souls. Many devotees also perform anna daan (food donation) at temples or community centers.

Charity

Charity in the form of donating clothes, food grains, or money to the underprivileged is encouraged during this period. Offering water and food to animals, birds, and cows is also considered highly meritorious. Lighting a diya in memory of ancestors and reciting prayers for their peace is another way to honour them.

Selfless services

People also choose to observe fasting and maintain purity in thoughts and actions as a mark of respect. Visiting holy places or performing acts of seva (selfless service) at temples further adds spiritual value. Some families also donate educational materials to children, symbolising the gift of knowledge in memory of their forefathers.

Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha | X / @Ashubanaras

About Pitru Paksha significance

Pitru Paksha reminds us that good deeds transcend generations. By performing charity, service, and compassion during this sacred fortnight, one not only honours ancestors but also strengthens the values of kindness and gratitude in daily life.

