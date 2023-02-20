e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleBreakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

Breakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

Breakup Day is an ideal day for someone who has had enough of a relationship and needs to make the decision to end it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Finally, the anti-Valentine's Week has come to an end!

Breakup Day, on Tuesday, February 21, will mark the end of anti-valentine’s week. This day emphasizes the notion that, despite things changing, life and the will to live should not.

Breakup Day is an ideal day for someone who has had enough of a relationship and needs to make the decision to end it. It is high time you end the toxic relationship, and instead of crying over that person, celebrate the breakup.

Breakups are frequently associated with a sense of melancholy. It hurts when someone you care about abruptly decides to leave your life without even considering how you will feel afterwards. 

Spend time with your friends and family to get the much-needed fresh start that you deserve.

Read Also
Missing Day 2023: Celebrate THIS date after Valentine's day to let him/her know you miss them;...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Breakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

Breakup Day 2023: All you need to know about the last day of anti-valentines week

Strawberry: 5 health benefits of the red berry fruit

Strawberry: 5 health benefits of the red berry fruit

'Dolphin Skin Trend' is going viral; know how to achieve it?

'Dolphin Skin Trend' is going viral; know how to achieve it?

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Shubh muhrat, significance and puja vidhi

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Shubh muhrat, significance and puja vidhi

Missing Day 2023: Celebrate THIS date after Valentine's day to let him/her know you miss them;...

Missing Day 2023: Celebrate THIS date after Valentine's day to let him/her know you miss them;...