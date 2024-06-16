5 Best Learning Apps For Kids

Bedtime Stories for Kids

Step into the enchanting world of Bedtime Stories For Kids, where every story comes alive with two delightful options: 'Read By Myself' or 'Read For Me'. Whether your little one is eager to improve their reading skills or prefers to sit back and listen, this digital library offers the perfect blend of learning and entertainment. With popular titles like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and The Three Little Pigs, along with a myriad of other beloved tales, your child will embark on captivating adventures filled with interactive animations and adorable characters. As they journey through these stories, every word is highlighted on the screen, fostering reading comprehension and fluency. Plus, with an achievements board brimming with rewards and personalized story suggestions based on your child's interests, the app makes learning an engaging and joyful experience. Designed for children under the age of 5, Bedtime Stories For Kids provides a simple and intuitive interface, making it an ideal platform for parents and kids to bond over the magic of storytelling.

Available: iOS, Android

Addition and Subtraction

KidloLand Addition & Subtraction for Kids is the go-to app for first-grade students to master addition and subtraction effortlessly. Tailored for children aged 4 to 8 years, this app offers over 350 engaging games designed to make math learning fun and interactive. Certified by the Educational App Store, KidloLand Addition & Subtraction ensures a safe and ad-free environment for young learners to explore mathematical concepts. From solving puzzles to coloring, from shooting arrows to popping balloons with quirky characters like animals and monsters, kids will be immersed in a world of exciting challenges that reinforce their math skills. With the convenience of offline access, children can enjoy the app's educational benefits anytime, anywhere, making it an ideal companion for learning at home or on the go. With KidloLand Addition & Subtraction, math becomes an enjoyable adventure that kids will never tire of!

Available: iOS, Android

Trace Letters & Sight Words

This is the ultimate tool for children aged 2 to 8 to learn and master tracing alphabets and words. With vibrant graphics and delightful sounds, this app makes the learning process irresistible, keeping kids eager for more. Tracing letters and words with colored chalk adds an engaging twist to the educational experience. Designed with a simple and child-friendly interface, this app offers kindergarten and preschool children a fun way to develop essential skills. Developed by award-winning education studios, this app is not only entertaining but also an effective way to prepare kids for success in preschool and kindergarten curriculum. Whether your child is just starting to learn letters or advancing to sight words, this app also provides a fun and accessible platform for learning and growth.

Available: iOS, Android

Kidz Jam: Early Color Learning

Kidz Jam: Early Color Learning is an engaging educational game designed for children aged 1-5, offering a fun and exciting way to learn basic colors. With appealing artwork featuring chunky black lines, it captures children's attention while aiding in color recognition and understanding. Parents can customize colors to tailor the experience for their child, promoting personalized learning. This mobile education game not only teaches colors but also helps children grasp color relationships and develop fine motor skills through coloring activities. Ideal for kids who enjoy coloring, it fosters creativity and introduces fundamental concepts in an enjoyable manner. Whether learning colors for the first time or reinforcing knowledge, Kidz Jam: Early Color Learning provides a vibrant and interactive learning experience for young children.

Available: iOS, Android

Monster Math

Embark on an exciting mathematical adventure with Monster Maths, where kids join Maxx, the mighty monster, to explore new worlds, battle enemies, and save his friend Dextra! This free and engaging math game immerses children in a captivating story while teaching essential National Curriculum math standards. With practice in addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, Monster Maths covers 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-year math skills. Unlike traditional flashcards, its adaptive gameplay challenges kids with multiple skills simultaneously, guiding them towards correct answers. The game offers multiplayer mode for interactive play, as well as a practice mode for pressure-free learning. Parents can customize skill settings and track their child's progress with in-depth reporting. With no third-party ads or consumables, Monster Maths provides a safe and enriching learning experience for children, helping them develop essential math skills while having fun.

Available: iOS, Android