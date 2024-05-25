5 Best Apps to Learn Music

Better Musician Everyday

This is the ultimate app for mastering the art of Indian music production. Whether you're an aspiring producer or an experienced musician, our app has everything you need to create professional-grade music that truly reflects your unique style and vision. The apps is dedicated to helping aspiring musicians and producers realise their full potential. This app’s mission is to produce globally acclaimed artists who push the boundaries of what's possible in music. With this app, you'll gain access to a wealth of knowledge and resources that will help you hone your music production skills and take your music to new heights. From learning the basics of music theory and composition to mastering the art of mixing and mastering, this app has everything you need to create top-quality music that truly rocks.

Available: iOS, Android

Functional Ear Trainer

Have you ever wanted to learn to transcribe or play music by ear? It is so important for a musician to know what they're hearing. A good musical ear helps when you are composing, improvising, transcribing melodies, or playing with others. Imagine you could understand music like when somebody is talking to you, you not only hear pleasant sounds, but you recognize words and their meaning. The app is based on Alain's ear training method to learn to recognize tones. It teaches you to distinguish between tones in the context of a particular musical key. You begin to recognize the role (or function) of each tone in this key, which is incredibly similar to its role in other keys of the same scale.

Available: iOS, Android

MuseScore: sheet music

Whatever instrument you play, whether it's a piano, trumpet, guitar, or harmonica, or kalimba, you will always find notes of excellent quality. Browse the catalogue by instrument: piano, trumpet, violin, percussion, flute, etc. it includes scores of composers you know and love, from Bach and Mozart to Morricone, Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi, and Koji Kondo. Choose your favourite genres: Classical, Pop, Rock, Folk, Jazz, R&B, Funk & Soul, Hip Hop, New Age, World Music. Add scores to Favorites to easily access them online. It allows you to boost your music reading skills and listen to how scores sound. You can play immediately with the interactive player, set the tempo and loop to practice, and use dedicated Practice Mode to learn music score note-by-note.

Available: ios, android

Read Also 5 Best Apps For Science Enthusiasts

Ultimate Guitar

Explore guitar, bass and ukulele chords, tabs, and lyrics for more than 800,000 songs with this app. Get offline access to favourite tabs. Switch to left-handed mode. Put together tab collections and compile your favourite tabs in playlists. Edit chords, lyrics or change tabs in other ways to fit your requirements with Personal tabs. Watch videos to refresh songs in your memory or use it as a backing track. Set the most suitable font style and size for the tab. Enjoy dark mode for a gig. You can search for any song by type, difficulty, tuning, and rating. Focus on guitar techniques or discover songs for particular moments with collections from professional guitarists.

Available: iOS, Android

SongDrafting

SongDrafting offers a collection of free tools to help you create, play and share your music ideas. It contains a Chord Dictionary which helps you find all the chords, from basic to more advanced jazz, including inversions and slash chords, learn how to play any chord or explore alternative voicing to spice up your songs thanks to our extensive collection of guitar chord diagrams, and understand and learn how chords are constructed by visualising the notes and intervals that compose them. The app allows you to reverse the chord search tool to identify the name of a chord from its notes or from the finger positions on the guitar fretboard, and find the name of any chord so you can write it down on a sheet and communicate your ideas with others more easily.

Available: iOS, Android