5 Best Apps For Geography Lovers

Seterra Geography

What's Your World Geography IQ? Take on the world or conquer it one region at a time. Learn to distinguish Tasmania from Tanzania and France's bleu, blanc, rouge flag from Russia's white, blue and red stripes. Cities, countries, capitals, continents and bodies of water are all in the mix. Pinpoint Kilimanjaro and Mount McKinley in the mountains test or discover exotic islands in the far flung reaches of the globe when trying the world islands quiz. It's easy to challenge friends, classmates and family members in a head to head competition. This app gives trivia contests a new spin and makes family game night rock. Teachers can put the social back in social studies. There's a wide variety of content with enough depth to challenge the most diehard map hounds or just enough difficulty to prove you're smarter than a fifth grader.

Available: ioS, android

StudyGe

This learning game will help you to remember the location of countries, their capitals and flags.

You can train your memory and memorize information about countries. Also, the game will allow you to improve your knowledge of geography. This is a learning game, it is aimed at people of any age, and it is perfect for children. It helps them develop many useful skills, as well as improve their school performance. During the game, you will receive achievements for the correct answers, which you can boast to your friends. You can also compete in knowledge of geography with other players and prove to everyone that you are the smartest person in the world! You will find a lot of information about countries, such as their flags and capitals. This app has a political world map on which you can find the location and border of various states.

Available: ioS, android

GeoGuessr

Explore the World with GeoGuessr- A Global Discovery Game. Are you ready to navigate the globe, challenge your friends, and join a community of explorers? Join millions in the ultimate adventure! Navigate from the secluded roads of Australia to the vibrant streets of New York City. Whether you’re deciphering internet top domains or analyzing architectural styles, every round is a step into the unknown. As you navigate the world, your goal is to earn coins through your geographical expertise. These coins serve as your key to unlocking iconic landmarks on your personal globe. Each landmark not only symbolizes your achievements but also marks a step closer to becoming a geography expert. Embark on solo games, delve into your favorite maps, and start country streaks to test how long you can go identifying countries correctly. With various single-player modes, including the popular Famous Places map, your quest for global mastery is endless. Face off against the world in exciting multiplayer modes. Engage in Duels, enter Battle Royales, and play challenges to prove your geographical prowess against others. Unleash your creativity with extensive customization options.

Available: ioS, android

Read Also 5 Apps That Will Help You Improve Your Vocabulary

Flags of All World Countries

This education app will refresh your memory of national flags, and you'll learn about the beautiful flags of such exotic countries as Maldives or Dominica. It has all flags of all 197 independent countries of the World and 48 dependent territories and constituent countries! It is extremely user-friendly. You will always get a hint about whether you're right or wrong. Thus, you'll never get stuck by a question for which you don't know the answer. Now you can learn flags separately for each continent: from Europe and Asia to Africa and South America. For the given flag, guess the capital of the corresponding country. The app is translated into 30 languages, including English, German, Spanish and many others. So you can learn the names of the countries and capital cities in any foreign language. This is an excellent and fun game for all students of world geography.

Available: ioS, android

Where is that?

The ultimate geography quiz that helps you learn about landmarks in a fun and engaging way. This comprehensive database covers all the countries in the world, including their capitals, and you can read about interesting facts. Additionally, It offers in-depth coverage of the states and their capitals, ensuring a complete learning experience. Keep track of your learning progress and see how far you've come. This app provides detailed statistics and achievements to motivate you to continue mastering geography. Monitor your growth as you become more proficient in identifying these locations. Challenge your friends or compete with players from around the world in exciting quizzes. This app is designed to make learning geography a breeze. With interactive map quizzes, where you need to find the location on a map and multiple choice quizzes, you'll have fun while expanding your knowledge.

Available: ioS, android