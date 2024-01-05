5 Beauty Hacks To Look Stunning At Winter Weddings

Beauty Hacks | Unsplash

With Aamir Khan's daughter Ira recently tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a grand wedding celebration, there's no doubt that the shaadi season has begun. Winter weddings happen to be extra special due to the pleasant and mesmerising climate that adds beauty to the occasion. Heading to a wedding this cold season? Take some tips from Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-Founder of RENÉE Cosmetics to look stunning at the celebration and make every wedding photo perfect.

(1) Ice Cube Facial To Comfort Your Skin

Give your skin a refreshing boost by incorporating ice cubes into your skincare routine. Wrap an ice cube in a soft cloth and gently glide it across your face before applying makeup. This simple trick tightens pores, reduces puffiness, and enhances your skin's natural glow, leaving you with a radiant complexion for those beautiful wedding photos.

(2) Let Your Eyes Grab Some Attention - Mascara & Eye Palette

Many times, the mascara dries out during the winter season. Revive dried-out mascara by placing it in a cup of warm water for a few minutes. The heat helps to soften the formula, providing you with a mascara that applies smoothly, coats each lash evenly, and gives you the voluminous lashes you desire.

If your ceremony is in the evening, opt for a shimmery look, add sparkle to your eyes with glittery eyeshadow for a night look and if it’s during the day wear pastels for a more subtle, elegant touch because there will be plenty of natural light.

(3) Lipsticks To Brighten Your Killer Smile

Choose a lipstick that won't budge or transfer during the wedding, so you won't need to constantly reapply. Your lips can get dry and chapped due to the cold weather, so choose a moisturizing lipstick. To moisturize your lips, you can also apply lip balm before applying lipstick.

(4) Winter Essentials: Moisturize & SPF

Choose a nourishing, rich moisturizer to combat winter dryness. Go for a formula with Shea butter, Hyaluronic acid, Olive oil and other moisturizing ingredients. Pay extra attention to areas prone to dryness, such as the cheeks and around the eyes. Even in winter, it's essential to protect your skin from the sun. Use sunscreen with SPF 50 and PA+++ protection to shield your skin from harmful UV rays, especially if your wedding function involves outdoor activities during the day.

(5) Hydrating Setting Spray To Complete The Glam Look

Finish off your makeup with a hydrating makeup setting spray. This not only helps set your makeup but also adds a final layer of moisture for a fresh and dewy look.