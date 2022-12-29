5 awesome things to do this weekend in and around Mumbai apart from New Year parties

Go on Sandhan Valley Trek and Camping in Igatpuri

Embark on this enthralling trekking, rappelling and camping experience. This two-day and one night experience is driven every Saturday from Kasara railway station. You will have to reach the Kasara Railway Station from where you will be picked up and taken to the base (Samrad) village. Pitch in the camps and enjoy your stay for the night in triple sharing tents alongside the lake. Sit around a warm bonfire and interact with your other trek buddies. Wake up the next morning and begin your trek to Sandhan Valley. Engage in activities like rappelling and rock climbing. An experienced leader will guide you throughout the trek and will help you with the basics and safety measures required especially for Rappelling.

What: Sandhan Valley Trek

Where: Igatpuri

When: December 31 and January 1

Price: INR 1,950

Contact: +91 99675 64888

Forest Camping in Matheran

Enjoy this enthralling camping session with your squad and get a pleasant view of the Sahyadri mountains of the Western Ghats. The location of the campsite is Alexander Heritage & Rainforest Resort, Matheran, Maharashtra. Avail accommodation in comfortable tents that shall be allocated on a double/triple sharing basis. Go for the amazing trek and explore Alexander Point, Garbett Point, Sunset Point, Heart Point Matheran, and Charlotte Lake. Enjoy the mouth-watering evening snacks along with music, dance, and bonfire with your squad. The camping experience becomes more fun by participating in various indoor-outdoor activities, like Carrom, Chess, Darts, Badminton, etc. Equipped with all the basic amenities like an in-house cafe and power backup you get a hassle-free camping experience.

What: Forest Camping

Where: Matheran

When: December 31 and January 1

Price: INR 1,699

Contact: +91 37344 4893

Shopping at Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway is the most famous for its shopping centres. You can purchase a lot of things here, including clothes, antiques, home décor, electronics and even jewellery, furniture, accessories, perfumes and handbags. And you can get all these at throwaway prices too! Additionally, you can find quite a lot of boutiques and high-end shops selling exquisite products here. Check out some of the most popular and world-famous restaurants like Leopold Café, Café Mondegar and Bademiya. Additionally, you can find the city’s landmarks such as the Taj Mahal Hotel, Sassoon Dock, Afghan Church and the Gateway of India located in close vicinity to Colaba Causeway.

What: Shopping in Colaba Causeway

Where: Colaba

When: Opens at 9 am

Price: Free

Catch a Live Play at Prithvi Theatre

If you are one of those, who doesn’t want to go for a party and spend a quiet evening, catching up a play at Prithvi Theatre is a best option. This weekend Heeba Shah, daughter of Naseeruddin Shah is bringing a play What Happened?. The story revolves around two females switching places with each other and trying to sort out each other’s lives and problems. It is also a take on how important technology is in the life of humans and the importance that humans give to social media in their lives and that the human will is much stronger than our manmade dependency on it.

What: Play, What Happened?

Where: Prithvi Theatre

When: January 1, 2023. 12 pm, 5 pm, and 8 pm

Tickets: INR 300 onwards on bookmyshow

Enjoy soulful Qawwali session at Haji Ali Dargah

Haji Ali Dargah is one of Mumbai's most prominent religious landmarks with the background of the endless Arabian Sea. The Dargah has a lovely marble courtyard in the Indo-Islamic architectural style, where the primary shrine is located and it is so pleasant to the eyes as an architectural marvel in Mumbai. The walk to the Durgah through the sea is pleasant and you much experience it. If you are going on Sunday, sit with the Sufi qawwals who will be singing soulful qawwali, which is sure to make your day.

Where: Dargah Road, Haji Ali

When: 6 am to 10 pm.

Price: No entry fee

