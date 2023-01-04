4 kitchenware essentials every cook needs in their kitchen

Think of a kitchen and the first image that appears in your mind is a mother is cooking food. No house is complete without a kitchen. It is the heart of a house where every family starts their day from. Interestingly, with time, the concept of kitchen décor changed and homes started building modular kitchens, but what about the appliances? We may like to cook our special biryani in handi or dekchi or that special morning and evening coffee in traditional filter, but it is important to surround our kitchens with more modern appliances which can ease the work and add charm to the décor. Here are four kitchenware essentials that every home needs to accommodate in their kitchen accessories.

Jaypee Kofika Kettle and Mugs Coffee Set

A beautifully crafted set is a pleasant choice to have in your kitchen. The mugs are complemented with cover plates to enhance the flavours of your favourite brew anytime of the day. They come Polyurethane foam insulation and stainless steel inners. You can also check out their other products like Casserole Fabrene Set of 3 Beige, which is crafted out of best materials with elegant crome plated top with knob and a transparent glass lid.

Available online. Price INR 1,669

Selvel Air Tight Dry Fruit Container Serving Tray Set

Dry fruit set are made with special grade material which are 100% BPA (Bisphenol A) free. Containers are 100 % Air-tight to preserve freshness inside. Perfectly designed tray set is a beautiful way to celebrate and serve in style. Fresh and crisp for longer duration. wonderful gift for the festive season. Available in attractive, rich colors & different sizes. Unique design of the lid to identify inner content easily

Available online. Price: INR 1,999



Cello Royal Amber Gold Opalware Dinner set

100 percent vegetarian, bone ash free and made of green material. Vibrant prints on smooth super white surfaces create dazzling lightweight dinnerware. Non porous, food grade and hygienic dinnerware solution for your family that is easy to clean and doesn't stain or leach chemicals. The product comes with thermal resistant so there will be no cracks on heating food in microwave or storing in the refrigerator. The product is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Available online. Price: INR 4,595

Borosil - Glass, Borosilicate, Plastic Classic Tea Set

This tea set is made up of borosilicate glass that’s not only durable but also so clear that it’s almost non-existent, the perfect cuppa in one of these is nothing short of magic. Its extreme temperature resistant and the carafe can be used to prepare the morning tea and coffee both on gas and microwave as well. Its easy to clean and remain new even after years of usage. Its a perfect gift to give to your family, friend or even yourself. The 7 piece tea set comes with a carafe and six mugs. Perfect for your daily dose of chai, coffee and iced tea.

Available online. Price: INR 1,395

