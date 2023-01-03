5 easy ways to reinvent your kitchen into a timeless and modern space

We all would agree that fads and trends are ever changing. But what’s important is that the heart and nerve centre of your home — the kitchen should reflect its owner’s identity. And when that is done, it automatically becomes timeless. Yes, we all evolve, and our design preferences and moods change, but a design that can evolve with its user is truly timeless. Anjali Shah, Kitchen Stylist, Furniture and Industrial Designer and Founder of The Kitchen Artisan suggests that in order to achieve such a design, it is important to park your money wisely while you start to plan your kitchen remodeling. Here are three fun ways that can make your kitchen look and be timeless.

Ensuring longevity through quality through materials

Using high quality core materials for the cabinetry is a key to make them durable, enabling them to stand the test of time. The kitchen doors can make or break the look of your kitchen. Painted or veneered shaker style doors or thinly beaded doors are a classic. They have stood all the design eras and are surely going to be in trend for years to come.

A shaker style door has seen many alterations through the years. A narrow-framed door looks contemporary and still give the classic touch of olden times. A perfect way to make the modern meet traditional is to paint them or veneer them, making your kitchen look timeless.

If you are looking for an unconventional yet timeless look, choose matte finished modern laminates in oak or teak with a touch of textured wood grain. These are both easy to maintain and clean, and also bring warmth and opulence to a space that may otherwise look dreary.

Natural and Neutral colours

Neutral colours like Beige, Taupe, or even warm grey will ensure your kitchen looks classy always. But, if you like a pop of colour, go for an earthy sage green or a pale chalk blue; this shall ensure your kitchen never goes out of style.

To this, sprinkle a touch of your personality by adding wall papers, lighting, and free-standing furniture of your choice. Doorknobs and handles can distinctively define a style and its prudent to opt for a design that look cohesive with the style of the furniture and surely not too classic ensuring longevity in terms of style.

A smart layout for essentials

For the kitchen to not only look timeless but also be timeless in its functionality, an optimised layout is a must. As the family expands, the kitchen should be able to expand and accommodate too. Before starting the renovation, it is important to plan the layout and ensure it will suffice at least for the next few years — if you are not planning to move elsewhere.

The kitchen should be able to accommodate at least 2-4 people at any given time. An island if possible is an ideal way to manage the flow of activities around the space. If not an island, make sure the washing and cooking areas are always away from each other.

This will ensure that two people can easily work simultaneously, without disrupting the others’ work flow. The fridge should ideally be in the entrance ensuring easy access for all family members.

Open shelves that can house some decorative stuff can become an excellent way for a DIY; showing off your personality and add a personal touch. And an additional plus is that they can keep evolving and changing through the years with you.

Choice of accessories

The most important part of any remodel or renovation is undoubtedly the civil work. Once this is done, to undo it is a huge task that will take a lot of money and time. It is important to decide the surfaces for the backsplash, counter, and flooring beforehand. A patterned subway tile, a Moroccan zellige tile, or a quartz backsplash that matches the countertop seamlessly can enhance and uplift the elegance of a space whilst making it timeless and elegant.

The advantage of these surface finishes is that it blends well with both - a conventional and a contemporary styled kitchen. White or light coloured quartz counters elevate and brighten up the space giving an illusion of a bigger space. Easy to maintain, there are reputed brands that give warranty on these materials now. An antiskid flooring like wood or a vitrified tile will ensure durability and safety in the kitchen. On the other hand, wood or marble can bring warmth and coziness in your kitchen.

Changeable wallpapers

To sum it all up, neutral coloured shaker style kitchen cabinets with quartz countertop and backsplash will ensure your kitchen looks timeless. And to add an extra oomph of trendiness, you can add changeable wallpapers, door knobs, and hanging lamps!

