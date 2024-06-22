4 Hacks To Up Your Hair Game

Want to turn your scarf into a super cute accessory? Tying a scarf into your hair is a great way to add a pop of color and fun to your look. In this article, we will walk you through some cute styles that you can incorporate to take your hairstyling game a notch higher. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about creating chic, gorgeous looks with a scarf in just a few minutes!

Material required:

Scarf

Hair ties

Bobby pins

Make a headband with a cute bow on the top: Fold your scarf into a triangle, then roll it up so it’s in a straight line. Pull the scarf underneath your hair at the back of your head with the ends at the top of your head. Tie the 2 ends together to create a cute, floppy bow on top of your head. Center the bow over your forehead for a cutesy look, or have it off to the side for a more sophisticated headband.

Tie the scarf behind your head for a seamless headband: Grab your scarf and fold it into a triangle, then roll it into a straight line. Pull your hair back into a bun at the nape of your neck to keep it out of the way. Put the scarf over your head, and tie the ends together at the back of your head (right above your neck). Let your hair down for a cute, simple headband. You can push all of your hair behind the headband, or you can pull a few strands in front to frame your face.

Wrap a scarf around a ponytail for an easy look: Pull your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a hair tie. Roll your scarf into a line, then wrap the scarf around the base of your ponytail. Tie the scarf in a double knot to secure it, then let the ends hang loosely with your hair. Try this look on a low ponytail for a vintage Hollywood vibe.

Elevate a simple bun with a scarf wrap: Slick your hair back into a high ponytail, then wrap your hair around the base of the ponytail into a bun. Use bobby pins to secure your bun in place. Grab your scarf and roll it into a straight line, then wrap the scarf around your bun. Tie the ends together to keep the scarf in place to keep it secure. Wrap the scarf tightly enough so that it doesn’t fall off, but loosely enough so that it doesn’t disappear under the bun.