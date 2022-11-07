4 cutest pet bakeries in Mumbai for a surprise treat to your furry friends

Are you a proud pet owner and looking for a nice pet bakery store to buy some scrumptious cakes and pastries for your little friend? Your search ends here! From a host of pet cafes and food stores, Mumbai, now has a few wonderful pet bakeries where you get delicious desserts and food for your furry friend. You can also customise your cakes and other items for your pet. Here are the four best places to chill and eat with your little four-legged friends.

Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery:

Bombay Barkers Dog Bakery in Colaba promises to offer flavourful -yet-nutritious delicacies for four-legged beings. The brand promotes fresh birthday cakes and ice creams, among other goods.

It's open all day and it has a delivery option as well.

Piper’s Pet Bakery:

Erika Kleinmann, a proud owner of a Labrador and Piper’s Pet Bakery in Vikhroli, has been baking delicious and attractive dog cakes for years. She prepares them with all kinds of healthy ingredients and avoids salt, sugar, and gluten in the recipes. Besides creatively adding fun items to the menu like cakesicles, tarts, and brownies, Erika does not forget to take care of allergens and customises the food accordingly.

Open all days from 10 am to 6 pm

Cat Café Studio:

This little cafe tucked in a posh area of Versova is perfect for your furry companions. The place promotes itself as a rescue home for stray cats. One can visit and enjoy a cup of coffee while playing with the cuddly creatures for an hourly fee of Rs 200, which helps them care for the cats with special needs.

Open on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm

Woodside Inn:

If you have been leaving your pet alone at home and feeling guilty all the time out, Woodside is the next destination for you and your furry friend. You can enjoy your meals while your pet can enjoy the meal specially prepared for it. This pet-friendly place has a delicious menu for you as well as for your pet.

Open all days from 12 pm to 1.30 am.