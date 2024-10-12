3 Tips by Meera Gandhi: Empowering Change Through Mental Wellness and Philanthropy

Meera Gandhi’s LinkedIn status is: I am a humanitarian, mother, author and businesswoman committed to creating a more just world. I believe in the quote: "we are to the universe only as much as we give back to it."

And she lives that to the core. A celebrity in her own right, Meera Gandhi lives in a town house in New York that once belonged to Eleanor Roosevelt. She attends the Oscars, gets clicked on the Red Carpet with Elon Musk and others.

This Mumbai bred woman has carved herself a niche position across the world and is known for philanthropic work in more than three countries. She has always believed in giving back more that she receives and considers herself lucky to be in a position that she can ‘give’. Her Give Back Foundation proves that.

“I don’t do anything to prove myself or anyone anything. I sincerely believe that it is the purpose of my life. I am born to give. That’s my calling,” says Meera Gandhi, whose social work started at a young age at Ashadaan in Mumbai when she was still a teenager.

In India to meet family, Meera is overjoyed to see the Navratri celebrations kick off last week, just before she flies back to US. How does she connect to Navratri? “The festival of Navratri celebrated over nine nights and pays homage to the Goddess Durga. It is a reminder of the triumph of good over evil. And it resonates with my tips - Be truthful as the truth always prevails, Be good and practice good as good always triumphs over evil, Live a balanced life! These tips help regain our mental balance and confidence in the almighty. Similarly, Navratri too promulgates these principles. The Mahishasur mardini Durga sticks to her true form despite Mahishasur’s constant changing of forms and deceptions… and finally kills him.”

Read Also 3 Tips By Meera Gandhi To Attain Greater Peace Of Mind

Currently, Meera is on another journey after authoring a bestselling book last year. “My son, Kabir, inspired me to take this journey,” shares Meera. “My book, 3 Tips, speaks about life's balance and mental wellness. It did well. And I am getting it translated in other languages to reach out to more and more people in India and abroad,” she adds. “However, my son brought it to my notice that to get the attention of the younger people, it is important to use the tools that they use. He also pointed out that they, probably, need the awareness more.”

Taking Kabir’s advise Meera is now working zealously towards varied mental awareness programmes using social media tools like podcast, Instagram reels, 3 Tips app among others. “I learnt meditation and it helped me resolve my issues and gain balance in life. I hope to introduce the same principles to the younger generation and help them.”

Meera also underlines that it is important for the woman of the house to aware of mental health. “The woman is the wheel and the fulcrum of all families. When a mother or sister or any woman is in a great mental space she can take entire families, cities and countries ahead! Women cater to needs and are the steering life force on our planet, so their mental health is crucial. Also, once they are aware, they can be a catalyst of awareness and spread it to the entire family and world,” she concludes.

How can one use principles of Navratri to tackle everyday issues?

Each day of Navratri reinforces very important life qualities that are essential in tackling day to day issues and living our lives in a happy and balanced manner.

Day 1: Symbolises and celebrates the extraordinary strength of a human that is possible.

Day 2: Reminds us that Conscious behaviour is very essential to healthy life on the planet.

Day 3: Teaches us to Consolidate life force energy.

Day 4: Is about honouring mothers and women as they bring all of us into this planet.

Day 5: Says treat everyone with motherly affection.

Day 6: Emphasizes a balanced life.

Day 7: Reminds us to honor the universal energies in all other planets and galaxies that we are a part of.

Day 8: Is when we give thanks for freedom and movement and beauty.

Day 9: Is about understanding the impossible is indeed possible.