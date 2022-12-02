2 easy and creamy recipes for those cozy weekend nights

For most of us comfort food is a bowl of burrata or a plate-full of spaghetti, which goes well all seasons and days. But, when it's the weekend and you feel like celebrating it with no cooking and chilling, Italian classics with full of fresh flavours tops the chart of our choices. Here are two easy-to-make smooth and creamy recipes by chef Karishma Sakhrani of Cremeitalia. In fact, you can make these show-stopping recipes for your next weekend party!
Burrata Chaat
Ingredients:
Crème Italia Burrata - 1 pc
Tamarind Jaggery Chutney - 3 tbsp
Pomegranate - 1 tbsp
Fried Chana Dal - 1 tsp
Chaat Masala - a sprinkle
For Coriander Pesto:
Pumpkin Seeds - 2 tbsp
Garlic - 1/4 tsp
Green Chilli - 1 pc
Coriander Leaves - 1 cup
Mint Leaves - 1 cup
Lemon Juice - 1 tbsp
Oil - 1 tbsp
Salt
For Fritters:
Ajwain Leaves - 10 to 12 pcs
Tempura Flour
Chaat Masala
Method:
Grind the ingredients for the pesto in a small food processor and pulse until done. A little texture will be nice!
For Fritters, wash and dry the leaves. Make a thin batter with the tempura flour and some water. Deep fry in hot oil. Drain on a paper towel, and finally sprinkle with some chaat masala.
The assembly
Spoon out some coriander pesto on your serving plate. Place the burrata on top, and flank it with the ajwain fritters. Garnish with chaat masala, pomegranate, spiced fried dal.
Using a syringe, inject the burrata ball with some homemade tamarind-jaggery chutney. This will infuse the burrata with flavour and when you cut it into, it will dress everything on the plate!
Tomato and Mascarpone Spaghetti
Ingredients:
Olive oil - 2 tbsp
Garlic sliced - 2 tbsp
Garlic minced - 1/2 tsp
Cherry Tomatoes - 1 cup
Tomato Paste - 1/4 cup
Pasta Water - as needed
Red Chilli Flakes - 1 tsp
Sugar - to taste
Salt - to taste
Mascarpone - 1/4 cup
Spaghetti
Fresh Basil
Method:
Cook the spaghetti al dente, and set aside, reserving some of the spaghetti water.
In a pan, sauté some garlic until fragrant. Add chopped cherry tomatoes, some tomato purée and the pasta water; and simmer for about ten minutes.
Season with some sugar, salt and red chilli flakes. Switch off the heat, and add a few spoonfuls of mascarpone and chopped basil.
Toss with the cooked pasta and serve warm.
