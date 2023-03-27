15 effective ways to improve your communication skills | FPJ

Communication is a part and parcel of our daily lives. The thing that distinguish humans from the animals. We have got the power to speak, express our emotions to each other and make an impact through effective communication.

Mastering the art of communication isn't easy, it takes a whole lot of time but once you have learnt it; there is no looking back. You can be an effective speaker and a listener which can help you in becoming a people's person, building a strong and healthy bond with fellow human beings. Thus, to have a charming and powerful personality altogether.

Let's look at some of the ways through which you can improve your communication skills:

Non-verbal communication includes-

Body language

Some ways you can improve your communication skills include eye contact, facial expressions, gestures, body posture, and tone of voice. You need to focus and work on all of these to master the art of communication.

Eye contact

What does it convey to you when someone is constantly looking around while you are speaking? A lack of interest in whatever you are saying.

Similarly, when you speak to someone, give them your complete attention with your eyes; to be an active listener. This can include nodding, making eye contact, and paraphrasing what they have said to ensure you have understood them correctly.

Hand movements

Keeping your hands by your side will make you seem stiff and uncomfortable. Instead, use your hands to communicate but don’t get too demonstrative. Record yourself speaking. Watch what you do with your hands.

Verbal communication includes-

Words

It’s been said that people judge you by the words you use. Choose your words wisely. Words have power. Avoid using slang words instead use positive and optimistic words.

Vocabulary

Your vocabulary can reveal your level of education and knowledge. On the basis of which, others may make judgements about you that can affect your working opportunities with them, especially if you are in a professional setup. One need to use an expanded vocabulary with more educated groups and a more basic vocabulary with less educated groups.

Tone

How is your tone? Is it monotonous or do you change the tone of your voice accordingly? Changing the tone of your voice is a very effective way to draw people into your message and make the conversation interesting. As wearing only one colour clothes can make life boring; similarly fluctuations in tone is necessary.

Pace

Take a note of your pace. Sometimes when you speak you may need to go slowly, and sometimes you may need to go very fast.

A fast pace will communicate that you are excited about something or it may also, come out of fear when you are giving a speech or a presentation, that conveys anxiety and fear. A slow pace usually communicates thoughtfulness or that you really want your listeners to hear what you want to convey.

While you are presenting, fluctuating your voice from very loud to a near whisper can take your audience on a roller coaster ride of communication when you are presenting. Even in a one-on-one conversation, you can change volume and pace, keeping our communication more effective.

Emotion

Emotions is a powerful communicator. The way you convey your emotions to others can tell a lot about you as a person. You need to show dissent without coming across as rude or aggressive. Everyone likes to laugh and if you have a witty sense of humour, you are bound to make an impact. While giving presentations if you can just add a bit of light hearted comic element, people are going to love it.

Pronunciation

Pronunciation is very important to master your speaking skills. Work on pronouncing your words clearly. It should be natural and clear. Your pronouncing of words should not seem that you are overdoing it.

Some more points to remember....

Show empathy

Empathy involves the ability to understand the feelings of another person and trying to be in other's shoes; to see things from their perspective. This will help you to understand their needs and concerns, and communicate more effectively. This can help you build trust, foster better communication, and resolve conflicts in personal and professional relationships.

Don't shy away from taking feedback

Get feedback from others about how you communicate which can help you understand where you need to improve. This way, you can work on your weak points and come out as strong communicator.

Keep learning

There is no end to learning, learning is a lifelong process. You should never stop learning and improving. Also, keep practicing to sharpen your skills. It will help in your personal and professional growth.

Read

Read as much as you can to enhance your vocabulary. Try reading bestselling books especially related to improving communication skills and even daily newspapers.

Listen

You can also, listen podcasts of powerful speakers that will let you understand their way of pronouncing words, speaking style, pace and tonality. You can also, watch TED talk speeches of eminent speakers.

Variety

Variety is the spice of life. Communicating in a single way will make you sound predictable and boring. It won't intrigue people's interest. Do you like to listening to people who speak at one pace, in a similar tone, using repetitive words and without any emotion? No, right. So, try to make your conversations, speeches and presentations colourful by changing pace, tone, using enhanced vocabulary, emotions, gestures and developing your unique style.

