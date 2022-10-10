Face Your Fears Day 2022: 10 motivational quotes to encourage you to let go of your fears

Face Your Fears Day 2022 |

'Face Your Fears Day' is celebrated on the second Tuesday of October every year. This year it falls on October 11. The day encourages you to let go all your fears. Fear of cockroaches, fear of public speaking, fear of being judged by people, fear of heights, fear of failure whatever may be your fear; time to bid adieu to it and lead a bold-fearless life.

On this day, we want to motivate you to fight yourfea fears that can be a major obstacle in your self growth. 10 motivational quotes for overcoming fears:

1. Do one thing every day that scares you.

-Eleanor Roosevelt

2. Fears are nothing more than a state of mind.

-Napoleon Hill

3. He who is not everyday conquering some fear has not learned the secret of life.

-Ralph Waldo Emerson

4. Everything you want is on the other side of fear.

-Jack Canfield

5. Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.

-Dale Carnegie

6. You can conquer almost any fear if you will only make up your mind to do so. For remember, fear doesn’t exist anywhere except in the mind.

-Dale Carnegie

7. Try a thing you haven’t done three times. Once, to get over the fear of doing it. Twice, to learn how to do it. And a third time to figure out whether you like it or not.

-Virgil Thomson

8. Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.

-Conrad Joseph

9. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

-Nelson Mandela

10. Facing it, always facing it, that’s the way to get through. Face it.

-Conrad Joseph