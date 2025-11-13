 Zee Studios And Prerna Arora’s ‘Jatadhara’ Runs Successfully With 6-Day Box Office Collection Of ₹6.80 Crore
Audiences in the South have embraced Jatadhara with enthusiasm, praising its powerful storytelling, engaging performances, and strong emotional connect. The word of mouth has been positive, helping the film maintain consistent collections through the week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image

Jatadhara continues its steady, decent run at the box office, earning a total of ₹6.80 crore in its first six weekdays. The film, backed by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, is gearing up towards becoming a semi-hit, performing well particularly in the southern regions of India.

Trade analysts note that the movie’s grounded narrative and regional flavor have struck a chord with viewers, ensuring solid weekday footfalls. With the weekend approaching, Jatadhara is expected to continue its good run and possibly cross new milestones.

Presented by a promising filmmaker and featuring a powerful ensemble cast, Jatadhara blends mythology, emotion, and modern storytelling into a visually gripping cinematic experience. The film’s unique narrative explores the journey of an ordinary man with extraordinary faith, drawing inspiration from spiritual and cultural roots while presenting it in a contemporary, relatable manner.

The title Jatadhara meaning “the one with matted hair,” an epithet often associated with Lord Shiva has resonated strongly with audiences who appreciate its spiritual undertones and symbolic depth. Viewers have praised the cinematography, soulful music, and intense performances, especially noting the lead actor’s commanding presence and emotional range.

Jatadhara is a bilingual supernatural fantasy thriller that also stars Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha, Divya Khossla in a special appearance along with Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal, and Nikhil Nanda, with Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora as co-producers, Divya Vijay as Creative Producer, and Bhavini Goswami as Supervising Producer.

This marks another promising outing for Prerna Arora in collaboration with Zee Studios, reinforcing their position in delivering impactful and audience-driven cinema.

